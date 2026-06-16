Maia Closes Seed Round to Accelerate AI-Powered Medical Coding and Revenue Cycle Management for Orthopaedic Practices

LITTLETON, Colo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maia, the AI-powered medical coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) platform purpose-built for orthopaedic practices, today announced the close of its seed financing round of $1.2 million. The round was comprised of institutional investors, physicians, and professional healthtech investors.

Maia's flagship product, AutoCoder, integrates directly with EHR systems to read clinical and operative notes and automatically recommend CPT, ICD-10, and HCPCS codes - complete with justification for each code selection. Built specifically for the complexities of orthopaedic billing, including both E&M and surgical coding, denial appeals, and prior authorizations. Maia helps practices maximize accurate reimbursement, reduce denials, and cut administrative burden.

"Maia is delivering real value to orthopaedic groups across the country, and this round lets us move even faster - more products, a stronger team, and investors who help us amplify our impact," said Zach Ruhl, Co-Founder and CEO of Maia.

Orthopaedic practices face a uniquely difficult coding environment, with more than 11,000 billing codes and millions of billing rules. Industry research indicates practices leave revenue on the table, up to 10% by some measures, through miscoding and incomplete documentation. Maia's approach, purpose-built models fine-tuned for orthopaedics rather than generic coding tools, is designed to close that gap.

The new capital will fund expansion of Maia's engineering and machine learning team to advance model precision and architectural efficiency, alongside increased investment to support a growing customer base and pipeline.

"The core challenge in medical coding is making language models reliable enough to trust. Our work at Maia combines neural reasoning, clinical rules, and expert feedback to ground every code," said Anson Antony, Maia's head of AI.

Maia currently integrates with leading EHR platforms including athenahealth and eClinicalWorks, with additional integrations on its roadmap. The company's product roadmap also includes prior authorization, denial appeal automation, AI documentation support, and an AI scribe.

Maia is a purpose-built AI-powered medical coding and RCM platform for orthopaedic practices. By combining deep orthopaedic domain expertise with fine-tuned medical language models, Maia delivers purpose-built coding and reimbursement solutions that help practices improve accuracy, reduce denials, and streamline operations. Learn more at usemaia.com.

SOURCE Maia Medical Billing Corp