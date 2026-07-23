MAIA MANAGEMENT GROUP ANNOUNCES SUMMER SHOWCASE AND RELAUNCH

Free August 7 event celebrates more than 30 years of impact and introduces MMG's expanded regional vision

FREDERICK, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIA Management Group, LLC (MMG) will host its Summer Showcase & Relaunch on Friday, August 7, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m. at FITCI, 321 Ballenger Center Drive, Suite 125, Frederick, Maryland. The free event will celebrate more than three decades of developing talent, creating opportunities, and strengthening communities while introducing the organization's next chapter of leadership, creativity, entrepreneurship, and community-centered impact.

The showcase will bring together models, creatives, entrepreneurs, emerging professionals, community partners, and supporters to experience MMG's renewed vision and learn about opportunities across its growing portfolio of programs and media platforms.

"This relaunch is more than a milestone—it is a promise to continue creating spaces where talent is seen, leaders are strengthened, and communities are uplifted," said Marlene Cox, founder of MAIA Management Group, LLC. "As we step into this next chapter, we remain committed to opening doors, building confidence, and helping people rise with purpose."

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, August 7, 2026 | 3–6 p.m. | FITCI at 321 Ballenger Center Drive, Suite 125, Frederick, MD 21703 | Admission is free; advance registration is requested.

A LEGACY OF TALENT DEVELOPMENT AND COMMUNITY IMPACT

Cox founded MAIA in 1995 to help individuals recognize their potential through modeling, talent development, professionalism, and confidence building. The organization became a trusted Maryland resource and later expanded throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, creating opportunities for aspiring talent, entrepreneurs, and emerging professionals.

As MAIA strengthened its presence in Frederick, it broadened its work beyond talent development to build an ecosystem centered on leadership, entrepreneurship, media, fashion, youth development, and community impact. Over the years, the organization has collaborated with businesses, institutions, and industry professionals, including Amtrak, Johnson Products Company, Hilton Hotels, Blue Ridge Community & Technical College, Miss Fashion Week, and regional entrepreneurs, designers, models, and media professionals.

THE MMG ECOSYSTEM

Today, MAIA Management Group's portfolio includes Fashion Infusion, The Marlene Cox Show, the MAIA Talent Branding Training Center, Leadership Lead & Rise, Sprout Social Prep, M&M Production Company, and Fashion Infusion Magazine. Together, these initiatives create pathways for talent development, professional readiness, authentic storytelling, youth leadership, media production, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

THE NEXT CHAPTER

The August 7 relaunch will serve as the official introduction of MMG's expanded vision to become a regional hub for leadership, entrepreneurship, media, fashion, youth development, and community impact. Looking toward 2027–2030, MMG plans to expand Fashion Infusion licensing throughout the DMV, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; grow The Marlene Cox Show into a regional media platform; develop future leaders; strengthen community partnerships; support entrepreneurs and small businesses; and build sustainable programs with lasting impact.

"For more than 30 years, we have created opportunities, developed people, and built relationships rooted in purpose, professionalism, and community care," Cox said. "We are not simply building programs. We are building a movement that empowers people, elevates leadership, and strengthens community."

ABOUT MAIA MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC

MAIA Management Group, LLC is a Frederick-based leadership, talent development, media, fashion, and community engagement organization founded in 1995. MMG helps individuals and organizations build confidence, strengthen professional brands, develop leaders, amplify authentic stories, and create opportunities that connect industries and communities.

www.maiamanagementgroupllc.com

SOURCE Maia Management Group