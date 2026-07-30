Mailprotector® Marks 40 Consecutive Quarters of ARR Growth Advancing Zero Trust Email Security

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mailprotector®, a SaaS-based cybersecurity leader in email security sold through the IT channel, today announced its 40th consecutive quarter of annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. The milestone reflects a decade of sustained momentum built on a channel-first strategy, a growing patent portfolio, and measurable outcomes for thousands of MSP partners worldwide — including reductions in phishing incidents and consistently high satisfaction scores maintained by the company's U.S.-based support team.

Central to Mailprotector's continued growth is Shield™, the industry's only zero trust email security platform built for and with MSPs. Unlike conventional tools that treat email as trusted by default, Shield requires permission and earns trust — protecting messages both in transit and at rest through Mailprotector's patented Apex Email Security Framework alongside a deep Microsoft 365 integration that requires no disruption to existing workflows and allows for the highest level of protection for end users.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of what MSPs need right now, a platform that eliminates threats rather than just reacting to them, backed by a team that's genuinely invested in their success," said David Setzer, CEO of Mailprotector. "This has happened because we've stayed relentlessly focused on what MSPs actually need and we continue to build on that foundation to strengthen our platform, support more MSPS, and drive our next decade of growth."

About Mailprotector

Mailprotector is the email security platform built for and with MSPs, helping partners eliminate email threats instead of simply reacting to them. Backed by a robust patent portfolio, its solutions include Shield™, the industry's only zero trust email security platform, alongside tools for email encryption, filtering, archiving, and continuity. With centralized multi-tenant management and an intuitive experience for both administrators and end users, thousands of channel partners can better protect client inboxes without adding operational complexity. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, Mailprotector sells exclusively through the worldwide IT services channel. More information is available at www.mailprotector.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Mailprotector

C: 631-572-3019

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Mailprotector