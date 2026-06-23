Main St Bistro Serves Up Fun and Flavor with Interactive "Mac-Over" Experience for National Mac and Cheese Day

Fans of the leading comfort food brand can discover hundreds of crave-worthy creations and chances to win exclusive mac & cheese-themed merch

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Macaroni & Cheese Day (July 14), Main St Bistro is giving mac & cheese the spotlight it deserves to elevate it from a simple side dish to the main event. With nearly two-thirds of young adults saying they lack basic cooking skills1, the brand is helping home cooks everywhere turn a classic comfort food into an easy crave-worthy meal for the upcoming national food holiday. At the same time, people are increasingly looking for ways to get creative in the kitchen. According to an independent survey2 of 1,000 Americans conducted by Main St Bistro, 73% of consumers enjoy dressing up mac & cheese with toppings and mix-ins, so the brand is stepping in to make "Mac-Over" creations easier than ever with an interactive "Mac-Over" Spinner for fans to discover and share surprising new craveable combos.

Main St Bistro offers a variety of delicious, fully prepared macaroni & cheese dishes that serve as a rich, high-quality base, taking the guesswork out of cooking and empowering anyone to create a standout meal with minimal effort. With inspiration for every palate, Main St Bistro's Mac-over Spinner creates hundreds of fun and surprising combos that inspire any craving, whether you're looking to turn up the heat, add texture or go all out:

Try bold add-ins like green onions, hot honey drizzle or roasted red peppers. For a flavor-packed combo with extra protein, pair pulled pork with BBQ sauce and roasted corn.

like green onions, hot honey drizzle or roasted red peppers. For a flavor-packed combo with extra protein, pair pulled pork with BBQ sauce and roasted corn. Layer on the crunch with toppings such as crispy bacon bits and fried onions, or for a unique twist consider adding crushed potato chips.

with toppings such as crispy bacon bits and fried onions, or for a unique twist consider adding crushed potato chips. For a chef-inspired combo, add sauteed mushrooms and grilled chicken or smoked sausage with truffle oil.

add sauteed mushrooms and grilled chicken or smoked sausage with truffle oil. Make it Mexican-inspired by adding ground beef (taco style) and pickled jalapenos.

by adding ground beef (taco style) and pickled jalapenos. Get your greens in by sneaking in steamed broccoli or kale.

"People want meals that feel both exciting and achievable," said Anne Nelson, Reser's Brand Marketing Director. "Our 'Mac-Over' approach gives new and existing fans a simple, delicious starting point and endless ways to make it their own."

To bring the celebration beyond the plate, Main St Bistro's digital spinner experience delivers more than Mac-Overs: visitors also have the chance to instantly score over 600 prizes such as limited-edition National Macaroni & Cheese Day merch. For a chance to win, visit https://mainstbistro.com/macaroniandcheese between now and July 14.

For more information about Main St Bistro, visit https://mainstbistro.com/ or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Main St Bistro

Discover elevated versions of classic favorites like Mashed Potatoes, Baked Macaroni & Cheese, or Roasted and Scalloped Potatoes, ready in minutes. Delicious, comforting and always easy, Main St Bistro focuses on real ingredients and made-from-scratch taste to create craveable side dishes for every side of dinner. You can find Main St Bistro in the refrigerated section of your grocer's meat department. Visit www.mainstbistro.com to learn more.

1Source: New York Post

2Pollfish survey data, May 2025

SOURCE Main St Bistro