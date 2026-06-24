Main Street Announces Exit of Portfolio Investment

Generates $46.4 Million Realized Gain from Exit of Equity Investment in Centre Technologies Holdings, LLC

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently exited its debt investments and equity investment in Centre Technologies Holdings, LLC ("Centre" or the "Company") upon the completion of a majority recapitalization with a new financial sponsor. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Centre is a provider of information technology (IT) services, including managed services, cloud solutions, cyber security, IT consulting and business intelligence (BI) services to lower and middle market businesses, often serving as a fully outsourced IT department.

Main Street partnered with Centre's existing owners and senior management team in January 2019 to facilitate a minority recapitalization of the Company and provide growth capital to help facilitate the Company's acquisition growth strategy. Main Street's initial investment consisted of a $2.4 million revolving line of credit, a $12.2 million first lien, senior secured term loan and a $5.8 million direct equity investment. After Main Street's initial investment, Centre completed seven follow-on acquisitions with Main Street funding an additional cumulative $27.7 million under the first lien, senior secured term loan facility and $0.5 million in direct equity investments to support the Company's acquisition strategy and other corporate activities, resulting in Main Street's total debt investments and total equity investments growing to $42.3 million and $6.4 million, respectively.

Main Street realized a gain of $46.4 million on the exit of its equity investment in Centre, including a minority equity ownership position in Centre's acquirer that Main Street received as part of the sale proceeds, with this realized value representing an increase of $6.8 million above Main Street's fair market value for this equity investment as of March 31, 2026. Main Street also received total dividends of $2.2 million over the life of its equity investment in the Company. As a result, on a cumulative basis since Main Street's initial investment in January 2019 and taking the realized gain, dividends and fees into consideration, Main Street realized an annual internal rate of return ("IRR") of 40.1% and an 8.8 times money invested ("TMI") return on its equity investment in Centre. On a cumulative basis including both Main Street's debt and equity investments in the Company, Main Street realized an IRR of 23.2% and a 2.4 TMI return.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides customized long-term debt and equity capital solutions to lower middle market companies and debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments in its private loan investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

Main Street, through its wholly-owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:

Main Street Capital Corporation

Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, [email protected]

Ryan R. Nelson, CFO, [email protected]

713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard | [email protected]

Zach Vaughan | [email protected]

713-529-6600

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation