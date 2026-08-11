Main Street Health Ranked Fastest Growing Private Company in America

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Health, the nation's leading rural, value-based care company, has been ranked as the fastest growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine. From 2022 to 2025, Main Street Health grew by 546,533%.

Founded in 2021 by healthcare entrepreneur and Tennessee native Brad Smith, Main Street Health focuses exclusively on providing healthcare to rural Americans. "The growth we have achieved over the past three years comes from our focus on effective partnerships with rural providers and the value we place on community and building trusted relationships," said Bennett Graham, President of Main Street Health. "We are impacting the lives of rural Americans daily."

Since its launch in Tennessee in 2021, Main Street Health has achieved tremendous growth and now partners with over 3,800 providers across 24 states serving nearly 4 million rural Americans. Main Street employs health navigators at rural primary care clinics to assist providers with care coordination and patient support.

"Main Street Health is grateful to be recognized as the fastest growing private company in the United States. We are excited to continue growing our partnerships with rural providers, so we can support them with health navigators and advanced analytical insights to ensure patients receive complete and high-quality healthcare," said Mitch Betses, Chief Operating Officer.

Main Street Health has shown strong clinical outcomes, including a 51% improvement in quality Star scores, 53% reduction in hospital readmissions, and 11% reduction in medical costs.

Main Street Health is the third company founded by Brad Smith to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. His first company, Aspire Health, was ranked No. 189 in 2018, and his second company, CareBridge, was ranked No. 1 in 2023. Smith is the only entrepreneur to have two different companies founded within the past 25 years rank No. 1 on the Inc. 5000 list.

About Main Street Health

Main Street Health is the nation's largest provider of value-based care focused exclusively on serving rural America. Main Street Health's solutions include employing health navigators equipped with best-in-class technology to assist rural providers with care coordination and patient support. Main Street Health's solutions have been shown to reduce medical costs, raise clinic quality, and improve health outcomes. For more information, please visit mainstreetruralhealth.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE Main Street Health