MAINGEAR Drops New 17" ML-17 Laptops For Full-Featured, Premium Performance PC Gaming On The Go

Powered by Intel® Core i9 processors, Thunderbolt™ 5 technology and RTX 40-series mobile GPUs, the large and in-charge MAINGEAR ML-17 fits a competitive gaming PC with a 240Hz display into a backpack-friendly form factor

WARREN, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, today unveiled its all-new 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop developed in collaboration with CLEVO. Engineered for gamers who want a larger screen without compromising on power or portability, the ML-17 brings it all with the 14th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 14900HX mobile processor, Thunderbolt™ 5 technology, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4090 mobile GPU, and WiFi 7.

"Continuing our partnership with CLEVO and Intel, our new collaboratively-developed 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop raises the bar on what gaming laptops should be capable of delivering in terms of performance and overall value," said Wallace Santos, CEO at MAINGEAR. "Packed full of the latest, high-performance components, including the most powerful CPUs and GPUs available on the market, as well as premium specs like Thunderbolt 5 and Wi-Fi 7, this laptop delivers a top-tier gaming experience that parallels the kind of high-performance desktop-like gameplay that gamers demand, all in a backpackable form factor."

The ML-17 features a stunning 17.3-inch, 16:9 ratio display in QHD (2560x1440@240Hz). The display supports NVIDIA G-Sync for fluid, tear-free gameplay, and vibrant visuals, making the ML-17 perfect for intense gaming sessions and demanding creative tasks. To ensure optimal performance, the ML-17 incorporates an advanced cooling system with dual fans, four vents, and nine heat pipes, keeping the laptop cool even during lengthy gaming marathons.

Featuring a sleek and durable metal body design that exudes premium, the ML-17 houses an isolated full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad and customizable per-key full-color RGB illumination. It also includes a large touchpad for precise control and a more comfortable gaming experience. Connectivity options are extensive too, with dual Thunderbolt 5 ports that offer unrivaled simplicity and exceptional performance with up to 120 Gbps bandwidth with Bandwidth Boost. These ports support high-speed data transfers, dual 6K or single 8K monitors, and robust peripheral connectivity, making it a future-ready solution. Additionally, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 7 and a 2.5GbE LAN port for blazing-fast, low-latency network connections. Other ports include USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI output, and 3.5mm mic and headset jacks, ensuring gamers have all the necessary connectivity.

"By integrating Thunderbolt 5, the MAINGEAR ML-17 laptop offers gamers and creators unparalleled connectivity and performance," said Jason Ziller, vice president & general manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "The ability to connect dual 6K monitors with high refresh rates, or a single 6K or 8K monitor, along with high-speed data transfers and power delivery, means users can enjoy a seamless, immersive gaming experience, tackle intensive productivity tasks, and connect with next-generation peripherals with ease. Thunderbolt 5 ensures that the ML-17 is not only a powerhouse today but also ready for the future."

Rounding out the graphics capabilities with a superb audio experience, the ML-17 is equipped with powerful stereo speakers that can be fine-tuned using Creative Sound Blaster Studio PRO. For lasting, unplugged performance, it features a massive 99-Whr lithium polymer battery for extended creative and productivity sessions. With multiple performance modes, users can tailor the laptop's performance to their specific needs. Customization is at the heart of MAINGEAR's ethos, offering options like up to three 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSDs and up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory. Customers can personalize their ML-17 with custom artwork and designs on the laptop lids, choosing from pre-selected designs with matching wallpapers or providing their own unique art for a truly bespoke look.

As with all MAINGEAR products, every component in the ML-17 series is meticulously selected and rigorously tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All systems undergo extensive quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's commitment to excellence. Each ML-17 laptop is backed by a standard one-year warranty and access to MAINGEAR's award-winning lifetime support.

ML-17 Key Specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU

Display: 17.3" 16:9 QHD (up to 240Hz) with NVIDIA G-Sync

Cooling: Dual fans, four vents, nine heat pipes

Memory: Up to 64GB DDR5 4800MHz

Storage: Up to three 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSDs

Battery: 99-Wh Li-Polymer

Connectivity: 2x Thunderbolt 5, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, 1x HDMI™ output port, LAN port, 3.5mm combo jack, Mic/S/PDIF combo jack

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth

The ML-17 is available immediately and starts at $3,899. For more information about ML-17 series laptops, or to customize your own, please visit https://maingear.com/ml-17/ .

