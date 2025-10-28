MAINGEAR Introduces aiDAPTIV+ Package for Pro RS & Pro WS Workstations to Accelerate On-Prem AI Capabilities

Phison's aiDAPTIV+ extends effective VRAM to support larger models for fine-tune training on mainstream workstation hardware; demos at NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , a leading provider of high-performance custom PCs, today announced a new aiDAPTIV+ package, co-developed with Phison Electronics, a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, for its Pro RS and Pro WS workstations. The aiDAPTIV+ add-on enables full-parameter fine-tuning and large-model inference on mainstream GPUs, helping teams move faster while keeping data private and on-prem. Live demos of a MAINGEAR workstation equipped with aiDAPTIV+ will be available at Phison's booth during NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C.

AI teams need on-prem training and inference performance without the unpredictability of cloud costs or the exposure of sensitive data. The aiDAPTIV+ package combines MAINGEAR's powerful, enterprise-ready workstations with Phison's aiDAPTIV+ intelligent SSD caching to expand effective VRAM, enabling larger models and longer contexts at the edge, with predictable costs and IT-friendly deployment.

"On-prem AI shouldn't require a research lab," said Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR. "With aiDAPTIV+ on our Pro workstations, teams can fine-tune real models, keep data private, and move from idea to insight faster, on hardware they can actually buy, service, and scale."

What capabilities does aiDAPTIV+ add:

Full-parameter training & fine-tuning on-prem : Iterate rapidly on real workloads while keeping IP and sensitive datasets in-house.

: Iterate rapidly on real workloads while keeping IP and sensitive datasets in-house. Bigger models on mainstream GPUs: aiDAPTIV+ extends effective VRAM, unlocking larger models and contexts without exotic hardware.

aiDAPTIV+ extends effective VRAM, unlocking larger models and contexts without exotic hardware. Predictable TCO & easy scaling: Avoid surprise cloud bills; scale incrementally with familiar, serviceable components.

Avoid surprise cloud bills; scale incrementally with familiar, serviceable components. Broad platform compatibility: Offered on MAINGEAR Pro RS and Pro WS workstation PCs, and compatible with Intel Core, Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen, and AMD Threadripper CPU options.

Offered on MAINGEAR Pro RS and Pro WS workstation PCs, and compatible with Intel Core, Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen, and AMD Threadripper CPU options. Simple to deploy: Delivered as a pre-validated MAINGEAR package with room to grow memory, storage, and GPU capacity over time.

Delivered as a pre-validated MAINGEAR package with room to grow memory, storage, and GPU capacity over time. User management: Pro Suite supports multiple users over a local intranet with role-based access to support concurrent users.

Performance & AI capability

For representative workloads, systems support full-parameter fine-tuning on up to 16B-class models and scale to larger model classes. Inference remains responsive for 7B–16B class models locally, with 70B (AWQ4-quantized) suitable for batch or background inference. By extending effective VRAM with high-performance storage, aiDAPTIV+ helps smooth burst performance during multi-stage pipelines. The package is designed for multi-session development and QA environments, with achievable concurrency depending on selected GPU configurations and precision¹.

"aiDAPTIV+ helps unlock bigger models without the need for as many GPUs as used in traditional training, enabling access to high-parameter training for a wider audience," said Michael Wu, GM and President, Phison US. "Together with MAINGEAR, we're giving developers a practical path to train and deploy at the edge, combining performance, predictability, and data control in a single workstation footprint."

See it at GTC-DC: Demos of MAINGEAR Pro WS workstations with the aiDAPTIV+ package will be available at Phison's booth #667 throughout NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C.

MAINGEAR's Pro WS and Pro RS workstation configurator tool is live, enabling customers to tailor their systems to meet their unique requirements. With the configurator, users can explore various configurations and obtain pricing based on their chosen specifications. Customers with specific hardware needs are welcome to contact MAINGEAR's no-pressure sales team, made up entirely of PC power users, for consultation and guidance.

For more information about MAINGEAR, please visit http://maingear.com/pro-ai/

Click here for the press kit .

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming PCs. With a passion for building the best high-performance computers, MAINGEAR will continue to set the standard. MAINGEAR's mission is to deliver world-class computing solutions with a focus on customization, service, and performance.

Media contact:

[email protected]

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Footnotes:

Actual results vary by model, precision, prompt length, and system configuration. A technical brief will provide representative results across common setups.

SOURCE MAINGEAR