Mainstreet Credit Union Named Official Credit Union of the KC Diamonds

New partnership expands support for professional women's sports, Kansas City families and educators through fan engagement, community programming and Teacher Appreciation Night

LENEXA, Kan., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstreet Credit Union, a community credit union for nearly 75 years, and the KC Diamonds, Kansas City's newest professional sports team, today announced a partnership designed to invest in the future of Kansas City by empowering families, elevating women's professional sports and creating community impact that lasts well beyond game day.

As a proud community partner and Official Credit Union of the KC Diamonds, Mainstreet Credit Union aligns its member-first mission with Kansas City's newest professional women's sports team, strengthening connections with fans across the region while supporting the team's inaugural season. The KC Diamonds are Kansas City's professional women's fastpitch team and compete in the Professional Softball League, bringing elite athletes, high-energy entertainment and a new platform for women's sports to Legends Field.

"At Mainstreet, our commitment goes beyond banking, we're here to empower people to improve their financial lives," said Bob Mayes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mainstreet Credit Union. "Sponsoring the KC Diamonds is an extension of that promise. These professional women athletes represent dedication and the pursuit of dreams—the very spirit our members rely on us to help fulfill. We're helping build a future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, both on the field and beyond."

The partnership includes season-long brand visibility through stationary and digital signage at every Diamonds home game. Mainstreet Credit Union will host activations at the ballpark throughout the season, creating fun touchpoints for fans and members alike.

Teacher Appreciation

A signature collaboration will be Mainstreet Teacher Appreciation Night, an annual KC Diamonds game presented that celebrates teachers, schools and education across the area. Teachers are the foundational legacy of Mainstreet. A small group of teachers started the credit union more than 70 years ago. Mainstreet will donate 500 tickets to Kansas City area schools, giving teachers and students the opportunity to attend a KC Diamonds game.

Additionally, Mainstreet will extend its support for educators throughout the season with a Teacher of the Game program, recognizing a local teacher at each of the Diamonds' 21 home games, as well as receive post-game-day recognition featuring the honoree and school district.

"Mainstreet's commitment to teachers, families and community impact makes them a natural partner for the Diamonds," Diamonds President Jeremy McDowell said. "Together, we can create memorable fan experiences using the platform of professional women's sports to recognize educators, inspire young athletes and deepen our connection to Kansas City."

For Mainstreet, the collaboration provides a meaningful way to engage members and neighbors through entertainment and community pride. For the Diamonds, it adds a partner committed to building a sustainable future for women's fastpitch in the region.

The Kansas City Diamonds play their home games at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. Fans can follow the team for game schedules, community events and partnership activations.

Learn more at the KC Diamonds and follow @thekcdiamonds on Instagram, or Mainstreet Credit Union and follow @mainstreetcu on Instagram.

About Mainstreet Credit Union

Mainstreet Credit Union, headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 54,000 members across nine locations within the Kansas City metro. Founded in 1953, we've proudly served this community for over 70 years — and we're not going anywhere. Guided by the belief that banking should feel personal and create a sense of belonging, Mainstreet offers inclusive, people-first financial guidance with personalized coaching, fair lending decisions and tools that drive meaningful progress. Members benefit from educational resources, expert support, and flexible options that help them move forward with confidence. Learn more at mainstreetcu.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

About the Kansas City Diamonds

The Kansas City Diamonds are a competitive fastpitch softball organization dedicated to excellence on the field and impact off it. Focused on empowering athletes and inspiring the next generation, the Diamonds strive to build a strong community through sport, leadership and service.

Lisa Swinney

[email protected]

SOURCE Mainstreet Credit Union