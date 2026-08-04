Major Multi-Hospital System Selects 3CLogic to Modernize IT Service Operations with Voice AI for ServiceNow

The deployment embeds real-time transcription, live-agent automation, and unified analytics directly within ServiceNow, helping a major healthcare provider resolve IT issues faster and lower the cost of support.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered voice platform purpose-built for ServiceNow, today announced that a northeastern health network has selected its Voice AI and contact center solution to modernize its IT service desk and unify voice with its existing ServiceNow® platform. The selection comes as the healthcare provider moves to consolidate vendors, retire aging telephony, and bring AI-driven automation to the team that keeps its clinical and administrative workforce running.

Modernizing Support for a Large, Time-Sensitive Workforce

The organization's IT Service Desk is the front line for tens of thousands of clinicians, staff, and suppliers across its network of hospitals and regional clinics. A comparatively small, specialized team is responsible for sourcing, triaging, and resolving consistently high call volumes from password resets and access issues to requests that can directly affect patient care.

Because the legacy telephony operated separately from ServiceNow, agents had to verify callers manually, move between disconnected systems, and log details by hand, while leaders assembled performance data from multiple tools. For the lean IT team serving a much larger and time-sensitive audience, that inefficiency carried a measurable operational and financial cost that compounded with every added minute of handle time, every request that could have been automated, and every manually created report. Modernizing those workflows, the health system recognized, was as much a cost-reduction initiative as a service-quality one.

AI and Automation, Native to ServiceNow

After evaluating competing platforms, the health system selected 3CLogic for its native ServiceNow integration and its ability to bring AI directly into the flow of every interaction. The deployment will deliver:

ServiceNow-Integrated Contact Center with Intelligent Voice Workflows: Modern, self-service voice flows for high-frequency requests such as password resets, plus automated outage deflection that detects an active major incident, links callers to the master ticket, creates a child incident, and returns an incident ID without live-agent involvement.

Real-Time Transcription with Live-Agent Automation: Every call is transcribed and summarized as it happens, surfacing in-the-moment context and next-best-action guidance for agents and auto-generating notes and resolution details, so time is spent resolving issues rather than documenting them.

AI-Powered Sentiment Analysis: Providing supervisors visibility into caller experiences and coaching opportunities at scale.

Unified Analytics Integrated with ServiceNow Platform Analytics: Contact center data flows directly into Platform Analytics to create a single, real-time source of truth across voice and digital channels, replacing labor-intensive manual reporting.

Priority Routing for Critical Care: Requests tied to time-sensitive patient care are identified and escalated quickly using data already in ServiceNow.

Proven Results in Healthcare

The health system joins a growing roster of healthcare organizations modernizing service operations with 3CLogic. At Cleveland Clinic, which deployed 3CLogic's platform natively within ServiceNow, first-call resolution rose from under 60% to more than 86%, more than 20% of incoming calls were resolved through voice self-service, and monthly reporting that once required a full week was reduced to 45 minutes, the kind of efficiency and cost gains the health system aims to achieve.

"Healthcare providers are under enormous pressure to do more with lean, specialized teams, and the IT service desk is no exception," explains Bob Doherty, Vice President of Global Sales at 3CLogic. "By embedding real-time transcription, live-agent automation, and unified analytics directly into ServiceNow, we're helping this health system turn every call into actionable intelligence, resolving issues faster, reducing manual work, and lowering the operational cost of delivering support at scale."

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Elite Build Partner with offerings available for ServiceNow IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery . The organization will attend ServiceNow's upcoming World Forums in New York City, Chicago, London, and Amsterdam where it will showcase its latest voice platform an AI innovations.

For more information, visit 3CLogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Voice AI, agent automation & coaching, real-time transcription, and AI-powered sentiment analytics—all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

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SOURCE 3CLogic