Major Semiconductor Companies Earnings Analysis, Q3 2020 - Drivers & Forecasts of INTEL, NVIDIA & AMD

This Data Science-powered report presents a forward-looking analysis of the latest financial results of three semiconductor companies and explains the drivers behind sales and profits at global, segment and product levels.



Each important element is visualized and helps in forming a comprehensible understanding of ongoing company processes. The report also contains high-quality printable dashboards which enables grasping the "whats" and "whys" within a minute. It can be used to support important decisions, to win an executive argument, in a presentation or in strategic analysis.



Additionally, the report includes next-quarter forecasts derived from current company drivers and economic environment and contains expectations for the upcoming six to twelve-month period (when applicable). This knowledge helps not only to be perfectly informed but also continuously expands the circle of competence on companies, products, industries and geographies.

Public companies continually release materials such as earnings reports, industry and investor presentations or management discussions. Taken as they are, earnings reports divulge very little valuable information which is often kept scarce by the companies themselves on purpose.



The publisher's analysis brings meaning to earnings reports by providing the reasons behind reported numbers. The report answers questions such as: "Why revenues increased 56.80%?" or "Why data center revenue fell 7.49%?"



It's those answers that reveal the processes called drivers that are shaping a company's future. Being aware of them gives the ability to act preemptively on events that will become known to the public months later.



Using this knowledge, the publisher starts assessing the direction and magnitude of each driver and predicts with a high level of confidence the company's future performance. Their technology helps to selectively reduce the large volume of data into those nodes of information that carry real value and can empower personal knowledge in an efficient manner.



As an investor, business leader, adviser or money manager this will greatly reduce the margin of error when taking action against the upcoming risks that surround us.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Intel: Introduction

3. Intel Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

4. Intel Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

4.1. Revenues

4.2. Operating Income

4.3. Net Income and EPS

4.4. Operating and Net Margins

4.5. Cash Flows

4.6. Segments

4.6.1. Data Center Group

4.6.2. Internet of Things

4.6.3. Non-Volatile Memory Solutions

4.6.4. Programmable Solutions Group

4.6.5. Client Computing Group

5. Intel Forecast

6. NVIDIA: Introduction

7. NVIDIA Q2 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Retrospection

8. NVIDIA Q3 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Analysis

8.1. Revenues

8.2. Operating Income

8.3. Net Income and EPS

8.4. Gross and Operating Margins

8.5. Cash Flows

8.6. Segments

8.7. Products

8.7.1. Gaming

8.7.2. Professional Visualization

8.7.3. Data Center

8.7.4. Automotive

8.7.5. OEM

8.8. Geographic Regions

9. NVIDIA Forecast

10. AMD Introduction

11. AMD Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection

12. AMD Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis

12.1. Revenues

12.2. Operating Income

12.3. Net Income and EPS

12.4. Gross and Operating Margins

12.5. Cash Flows

12.6. Computing and Graphics Segment

12.7. Enterprise and Embedded Segment

13. AMD Forecast

14. Appendix 1: Intel Q3 2020 Dashboard

15. Appendix 2: NVIDIA Q3 Fiscal 2021 Dashboard

16. Appendix 3: AMD Q3 2020 Dashboard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnwa9l







SOURCE Research and Markets

