MAKERS OF CAMBIO TEQUILA®, CATON IMPORTING LLC IS PROUD TO PARTNER WITH THE CHICAGO CUBS, AND WILL LAUNCH A SPECIAL EDITION CATON BLANCO TEQUILA

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by Caton Importing LLC, traditionally made CAMBIO TEQUILA® is bringing its dedication and commitment to distilling pure tequila to Wrigley Field. To celebrate this exciting new partnership, Caton Importing LLC will be releasing a special edition of its new CAMBIO TEQUILA® (NOM 1436), available now at Wrigley Field concessions, Premier Clubs, and the eero Suite Level. CAMBIO CUBS BLANCO "WRIGLEY FIELD EDITION" has been crafted with exacting standards to give fans a taste of true tequila tradition and heritage.

Cambio Founder John des Rosiers says, "The way you make tequila matters and Cambio takes this seriously every step of the way. We harvest only mature agave piñas which are cut and cooked on the same day. Then we roast, ferment and distill longer and at lower temperatures. Cambio tequilas get the best flavors from our piñas, and we barrel age our Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas in French oak wine barrels for exceptional character and flavor."

Cambio Cubs Blanco "Wrigley Field Edition" has been crafted to Cambio's exceptionally high standards, but with new ideas and techniques at Tequila Artesanal in San Francisco de Assis in Los Altos. Also available at participating Chicago retailers for $34.99 and bottled at 80 proof, this exclusive co-branded tequila is cooked, fermented and distilled using many of the same exacting production practices as Cambio Blanco and is made using only agave, yeast and water.

Fans will have the chance to purchase Cambio Tequila and cocktails from the brand team at exclusive pop-up events at Gallagher Way on August 1st, September 2nd and September 15th. Cambio Tequila is serving the exceptional quality that Chicago fans deserve. "Tradition Meets Tradition."

For more information, please visit us at Cambio Tequila, or on Instagram & Facebook.

SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE. PLEASE SIP RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. Cambio, Caton and Poral are registered trademarks. Bottled by Caton Importing LLC, Chicago, IL. Cambio Blanco Tequila—46% ABV. Cambio Reposado Tequila—46% Alc. ABV. Cambio Añejo Tequila—46% ABV. Poral Coffee Liqueur—40% ABV. Caton Blanco Special Release Tequila—40% ABV. Caton Blanco Stadium Release Tequila—45% ABV.

About Cambio Tequila

Integrity requires patience. Tradition requires discipline. Cambio was built on both. Cambio is on a mission to create a higher standard in premium tequila by exploring quality changes throughout the spirit's creation. It's an innovative process where they approach every step thoughtfully, looking for opportunities to elevate their tequilas into true expression of changes, while also celebrating the oldest and most traditional techniques of tequila producers. From slow cooking, fermentation and distillation to their unique and unprecedented barrel finishing, Cambio finds meaningful changes in every step. The way you make tequila matters. Cambio matters.

About the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization's three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World's Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit cubs.com.

Media Contacts:

Cambio: John des Rosiers | + 1 847 530 7203 | [email protected]

Cambio Social Media: Mathew Watts | + 1 937 672 8322 | [email protected]

SOURCE Cambio Tequila