Malaysia Water Purifiers Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 9%

DUBLIN, June 8, 2018

The "Malaysia Water Purifiers Market, By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Malaysia water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% by 2023 in Malaysia, on account of supply of bad quality tap water in households across major cities in the country.

Further, rising concerns regarding drinking water quality, launch of comprehensive water purification service campaigns coupled with rising standard of living are likely to further boost demand for water purifiers in Malaysia over the coming years.


Malaysia Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Malaysia:

  • Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Malaysia water purifier market are

  • Woongjin Coway (M) Sdn Bhd.
  • Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd
  • Aqua Kent RO Malaysia
  • NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad
  • 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  • Amway (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
  • Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  • PureGen Technology Sdn Bhd
  • Nikom Global Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd.
  • Xiaomi Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Malaysia Water Purifier Market Outlook

6. Malaysia Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7. Malaysia Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8. Malaysia Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Pricing Analysis

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. Malaysia Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/srvxqw/malaysia_water?w=5

