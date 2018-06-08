Malaysia Water Purifiers Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 9%

Malaysia water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% by 2023 in Malaysia, on account of supply of bad quality tap water in households across major cities in the country.

Further, rising concerns regarding drinking water quality, launch of comprehensive water purification service campaigns coupled with rising standard of living are likely to further boost demand for water purifiers in Malaysia over the coming years.



Malaysia Water Purifiers Market, 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Malaysia:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Mode (POU & POE), By Type (Under Sink, Counter Top, Faucet Mount, etc.), By Technology (RO, Media, UF, UV, etc.)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in Malaysia water purifier market are



Woongjin Coway (M) Sdn Bhd.

Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd

Aqua Kent RO Malaysia

NEP Holdings ( Malaysia ) Berhad

) Berhad 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Amway ( Malaysia ) Sdn. Bhd.

) Sdn. Bhd. Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

PureGen Technology Sdn Bhd

Nikom Global Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Xiaomi Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Malaysia Water Purifier Market Outlook



6. Malaysia Counter Top Water Purifiers Market Outlook



7. Malaysia Under Sink Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Malaysia Faucet Mount Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Malaysia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



