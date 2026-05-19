Mamba® Fruit Chews Launch Limited-Time Tropical Sticks To Deliver a Taste of Escape This Summer

New Research Shows Americans Crave Mental Vacations, Mamba Introduces Tropical Sticks and America's Favorite Beach Sweepstakes

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamba®, the fruity, chewy candy brand known for authentic fruit flavor and a playful spirit, today introduced its newest limited-time offering: Mamba Tropical Sticks. The new product delivers a limited-time assortment of bold flavors – Peach-Passionfruit, Apple-Kiwi, Piña Colada, and Mango-Orange – bringing a burst of fruity flavor to every chewy bite. The vibrant assortment is inspired by the flavors of a tropical getaway and designed to transform snack time into a quick, sweet escape.

Mamba Tropical Sticks Mamba Survey Results Infographic

The product launches at a moment when Americans are craving small breaks to lighten their everyday stress. According to a recent national survey conducted by Mamba (Survey)1, most U.S. adults ages 18+ (68%) say a mental vacation sounds more appealing than planning and taking a real trip. Additionally, based on the Survey while these mini mental breaks are essential to 80% of people surveyed, more than half report they aren't able to take those breaks as often as they'd like. According to the Survey, Mamba Tropical Sticks offer an easy escape for the 79% of Americans who say tropical flavors instantly transport them to a vacation state of mind.

"Mamba always brings fun and flavor to everyday moments, and this summer, we are leaning into the idea that escape can be simple and delicious," said Kelly Cook, President at Storck USA. "Our new Mamba Tropical Sticks provide an oasis for a busy day and an opportunity for an unforgettable summer getaway."

For those looking to turn a mental escape into a real getaway, Mamba is launching the America's Favorite Beach Sweepstakes, inviting consumers nationwide to vote for their favorite beach among four iconic destinations: Cocoa Beach, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Santa Monica Beach, Calif.; and Stewart Beach, Texas. One grand prize winner will receive four tickets and a fully funded vacation to the winning beach, turning a mental escape into a real-life summer experience. Additionally, 250 second-place winners will receive a Mamba-branded beach towel.

Consumers can visit mambasweepstakes.com to enter and cast their vote.

The product is available nationwide at major retailers, including Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, and Aldi from April 1 through September 1, 2026, or while supplies last. Made with colors from natural sources and the signature texture fans know and love, Mamba Tropical Sticks are perfect for beach days, road trips, or any moment that calls for a quick reset. They are available in 6.3-oz medium bags and 3.17-oz small bags, with pricing varying by retailer.

To learn more, visit mambasweepstakes.com and follow @mambausa on Instagram.

ABOUT MAMBA

Mamba® is the chewy, fruity candy that brings bold flavor and carefree fun to every bite. Originally launched in Germany in 1953, Mamba has delighted candy lovers around the world for generations with its individually wrapped fruit chews and playful spirit.

Known for its vibrant flavors and unique formats, Mamba offers a wide range of products, including classic fruit chews, seasonal assortments, and limited-time innovations like fan-favorite Mamba Sticks. Made with colors from natural sources, Mamba candies are crafted to deliver a fun, flavor-forward experience that fits seamlessly into everyday moments.

Mamba is part of the Storck family of brands. To learn more, visit www.mamba.us.

1 The Mamba Tropical Sticks Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+, between March 26th and March 30th, 2026, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of U.S. adults ages 18+.

Media Contact:

Parker Rhodes

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SOURCE Mamba