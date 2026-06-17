Man vs. Machine: 7th-Gen COFE+ Robotic Café Outperforms Elite Baristas in Historic Live Showdown

Launched globally for the first time, the 7th-Gen COFE+ autonomous robotic coffee series averages 54 seconds per cup with a 0.3% error rate, leveraging advanced robotics and autonomous technology to provide an all-in-one café solution for the global F&B sector.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th-Generation COFE+ Fully Automated Robotic Café by Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology outperformed a group of elite human baristas in a head-to-head live competition at the 2026 Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival.

Conducted under strict international barista competition standards, the "Man vs. Machine" showdown required contestants to prepare three cups of premium specialty Americano coffee.

COFE+ Top 7th Gen Robot Cafe

Evaluated by a panel of championship judges, the live performance metrics highlighted a significant advance in consistency and operational efficiency driven by successive generations of product improvements. The 7th-Gen COFE+ completed all three cups in 2 minutes and 43 seconds—averaging 54 seconds per cup, nearly 1.5 times faster than the human baristas who finished in 3 minutes and 35 seconds (72 seconds per cup). Furthermore, the robotic bar maintained a weight deviation within a tight margin of ±0.8 grams, translating to a 3‰ (0.3%) error rate, whereas human counterparts registered a deviation of ±2.1 grams (1% error rate).

"COFE+ brings industrial-grade consistency and operational efficiency to the premium coffee space," remarked a representative from the festival's judging panel. "This performance challenges the traditional paradigm that boutique, champion-level coffee quality can only be achieved via intensive manual labor."

This event also marked the global debut of the 7th-Generation COFE+ Fully Automated Robotic Café by Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology—currently the only robotic café platform to have reached its seventh generation of development. As global operators face the compounding pressures of soaring rents, labor shortages, and energy costs, the company believes the launch demonstrates how automation can address some of the operational challenges facing coffee retailers, while delivering competitive performance across four key areas: quality, speed, cost, and consistency.

Coinciding with its historic live victory, the 7th-Gen COFE+ has continued to attract significant interest from operators and industry stakeholders across North America, Europe, and Oceania. The kiosk has recently been invited to showcase at multiple premier global hospitality, retail, and future technology summits across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and France. This growing international interest reflects increasing demand for automated retail technologies that combine food service, robotics, and AI.

Powered by a millisecond-response AI core representing one of the company's most advanced applications of "Physical AI," the system digitally replicates world-champion barista techniques by monitoring 300+ extraction parameters in real-time, locking extraction pressure at 9 bar (±0.2 bar) and water temperature at 92.5°C (±0.1°C).

Despite occupying just 2.3 square meters, the automated kiosk houses an international library of 197 beverage recipes tailored to different regional tastes, capable of dispensing over 300 drink combinations across 8 categories—including freshly ground coffee, milk tea, matcha, chocolate, plant-based milks, coffee–tea blends, robot-crafted latte art and customized 3D-printed cappuccino, customized 3D-printed latte art. The menu includes hot, cold, and iced beverages to accommodate a wide range of consumer preferences. Built for maximum durability, the hardware features a 10-year operational lifespan (500,000-cup design capacity) and enhanced weatherproofing, enabling 24/7 operation in extreme indoor and outdoor environments ranging from -20°C to 40°C and up to Grade 12 typhoon conditions.

By deploying a proprietary "Light-Store" commercial model, COFE+ reduces traditional café overhead by over 90% through a streamlined operating approach featuring zero labor, zero training, zero interior renovation, zero storefront rent, zero ingredient waste, and zero operational downtime.

With a total cup production cost of just $0.30 to $0.70, a single operator can remotely oversee a fleet of 10 robotic cafés entirely via a smartphone, requiring under 15 minutes per unit for physical restocking. According to the company, this operating model can reduce the investment payback period to approximately 4 to 8 months.

Backed by more than 120 international patents, COFE+ has obtained 15 major certifications across the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea, including leading food safety and sanitation certifications in the US, EU, and UK. These certifications have helped support the company's expansion across key international markets.

As reported by the company COFE+ holds more than 50% of the global smart beverage robotics market. The brand's systems are deployed across nearly 70 countries and more than 200 cities, servicing high-traffic locations including airports, business districts, transit hubs, corporate campuses, and universities. Customers range from Amazon and Google to Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). The company has also demonstrated its technology at APEC and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Our goal is to use advanced automation to help operators run more sustainable businesses, reduce repetitive manual work, and make high-quality specialty coffee more accessible and affordable," stated Dr. Han Feizi, Founder of Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology.

About Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology:

Founded in 2018 in Shanghai, home to one of the world's most vibrant coffee markets, Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology specializes in Physical AI and service robotics. The company has been recognized as a Top 30 AI Benchmark Enterprise and operates a Postdoctoral Research Workstation.

Its flagship COFE+ Fully Automated Robotic Café is the world's first fully automated café platform to reach its 7th generation. Protected by over 120 patents, COFE+ has obtained certifications across major markets, including the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East.

With deployments in nearly 70 countries and more than 200 cities, COFE+ serves customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies and transportation hubs to universities and commercial venues.

In China, COFE+ operates across 24 provinces and was the first robotic café solution to obtain a national Freshly Prepared Food License. Through continued advances in robotics, AI, and automated retail technology, Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology is working to expand access to high-quality beverage services while helping operators improve efficiency and reduce operating costs.

SOURCE Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology