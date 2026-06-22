ManpowerGroup CEO Jonas Prising to Co-Chair World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, China

"The organizations that will lead in the AI era are not necessarily those with the most advanced technology. They will be those that can translate technological progress into human progress," said Prising. "That requires more than deployment. It requires the clarity, the skills investment, and the leadership that help people move forward with confidence, and it is the central challenge we will be focused on this week in Dalian."

Prising will participate in a panel titled "AI Everywhere, Not at Once" on Tuesday, June 23. The livestreamed session will examine the gap between AI deployment and measurable business impact, including how organizations are scaling AI, redesigning work, and building workforce readiness. Other participants include Xue Lan, Dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University; Feng Junlan, Chief Scientist of China Mobile; and Roli Agrawal, Chief Strategy Officer at NTT Data. The session will be moderated by Stephen Engle, Chief North Asia Correspondent for Bloomberg Television.

ManpowerGroup Delegation at AMNC 2026

In addition to Prising, ManpowerGroup is represented in Dalian by senior global and regional leaders spanning workforce strategy, talent solutions, and labor market intelligence across the Asia Pacific and Middle East region:

François Lançon , Regional President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup

, Regional President, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup Filip Rideau , Regional Head of Growth & Franchise, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup

, Regional Head of Growth & Franchise, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup Sam Haggag , Head of Manpower & Director of Sales, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup

, Head of Manpower & Director of Sales, Asia Pacific and Middle East, ManpowerGroup Lancy Chui , Senior Vice President, ManpowerGroup China

, Senior Vice President, ManpowerGroup China Okjin (OJ) Kim, CEO, Manpower Korea

Supporting Research

ManpowerGroup arrives in Dalian with a body of recent research directly relevant to the meeting's themes, including:

Experis CIO Outlook 2026 : Drawing on responses from 1,930 technology leaders across 12 countries, the report finds business-IT alignment has overtaken cybersecurity as the top CIO priority for the first time, as leaders face mounting pressure to prove the business value of AI investments.

Drawing on responses from 1,930 technology leaders across 12 countries, the report finds business-IT alignment has overtaken cybersecurity as the top CIO priority for the first time, as leaders face mounting pressure to prove the business value of AI investments. ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, Q3 2026: Based on interviews with more than 40,500 employers across 42 countries, the survey finds global hiring momentum steady year-over-year with a 26% Net Employment Outlook, even as economic uncertainty weighs on quarter-over-quarter confidence. China posts a 33% NEO, above the global average, with a nine-point year-over-year improvement.

For more information and to follow ManpowerGroup at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, visit manpowergroup.com/insights/amnc.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time; all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup