ManpowerGroup Returns to VivaTech to Power the Shift from AI Ambition to Workforce Reality

Under the theme Human First, Digital Always: Redesigning Work for the Age of AI, ManpowerGroup will offer a real time, real world, real people perspective on the future of work — showing organizations how they can move beyond experimentation and unlock the full value of AI by redesigning work, developing skills, and creating pathways for people to grow alongside emerging technologies.

"The conversation around AI has shifted from what's possible to what's practical," said Becky Frankiewicz, President and Chief Strategy Officer of ManpowerGroup. "While employers are investing in AI, worker confidence in using it is falling. That's the gap we need to close. The hardest part of AI adoption is the people side of the change. The companies getting ahead right now are the ones investing in their workforce with the same intensity they're investing in the tools. At VivaTech, we'll show organizations how to make that shift."

Featured ManpowerGroup Sessions at VivaTech 2026

Throughout VivaTech, ManpowerGroup leaders will bring fresh research, workforce intelligence, and practical experience to conversations about AI, workforce transformation, human-technology collaboration, and the future of talent.

An Inside Job: Reskilling for a New Economy – Wednesday, June 17 | Stage One | 3:15 – 3:45 p.m. CET



Frankiewicz joins Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, in a discussion moderated by CNBC's Karen Tso. Together, they will examine whether organizations can reskill workers quickly enough to keep pace with AI-driven change, which industries face the greatest workforce pressures, and how leaders can prepare talent for a rapidly evolving economy.





– Wednesday, June 17 | Stage One | 3:15 – 3:45 p.m. CET joins Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, in a discussion moderated by CNBC's Karen Tso. Together, they will examine whether organizations can reskill workers quickly enough to keep pace with AI-driven change, which industries face the greatest workforce pressures, and how leaders can prepare talent for a rapidly evolving economy. The Industrial-Scale Reshuffle: How Are Machine Collabs Transforming Work? – Wednesday, June 17 | Black Stage | 12:25 – 1 p.m. CET



Riccardo Barberis , Regional President, Northern Europe and France, takes the stage alongside Samantha Gloede, Global Head of Risk Services and Global Trusted AI Leader at KPMG International, and Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry of the Government of Estonia. The discussion will examine how global manufacturing is confronting a historic labor crunch as aging workforces retire, how AI is emerging as a bridge for knowledge transfer to a new generation, and whether the shift from automation to autonomy is spawning new career categories while eliminating old ones.





– Wednesday, June 17 | Black Stage | 12:25 – 1 p.m. CET , Regional President, Northern Europe and France, takes the stage alongside Samantha Gloede, Global Head of Risk Services and Global Trusted AI Leader at KPMG International, and Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry of the Government of Estonia. The discussion will examine how global manufacturing is confronting a historic labor crunch as aging workforces retire, how AI is emerging as a bridge for knowledge transfer to a new generation, and whether the shift from automation to autonomy is spawning new career categories while eliminating old ones. Beyond the AI Pilot: How Humans and Agents Drive Enterprise Impact – Thursday, June 18 | IBM Booth | 4 – 4:30 p.m. CET



Kye Mitchell , President of Experis U.S., will headline an IBM-hosted discussion at the IBM booth on how human teams and AI agents can work together once organizations move beyond AI experimentation to drive real enterprise impact through the right balance of talent, technology, and governance.





– Thursday, June 18 | IBM Booth | 4 – 4:30 p.m. CET , President of Experis U.S., will headline an IBM-hosted discussion at the IBM booth on how human teams and AI agents can work together once organizations move beyond AI experimentation to drive real enterprise impact through the right balance of talent, technology, and governance. Hybrid Intelligence: Managing AI's Evolution from Tool to Coworker – Friday, June 19 | Purple Stage | 11:10 – 11:55 a.m. CET



A conversation with Valérie Beaulieu-James , Chief Growth and Innovation Officer; Corine de Bilbao, CVP of Microsoft France; and Jeremie Profeta, Chief Transformation Officer of Sonepar, moderated by Ana Rold, CEO and Founder of Diplomatic Courier. The panel will explore how AI is evolving from a passive tool into an active teammate, what becomes our new competitive advantage when technical hard skills are commoditized by automation, how to balance the speed of agentic autonomy with human accountability, and what leaders must learn to lead effectively tomorrow as we move from managing people to orchestrating systems.





– Friday, June 19 | Purple Stage | 11:10 – 11:55 a.m. CET A conversation with , Chief Growth and Innovation Officer; Corine de Bilbao, CVP of Microsoft France; and Jeremie Profeta, Chief Transformation Officer of Sonepar, moderated by Ana Rold, CEO and Founder of Diplomatic Courier. The panel will explore how AI is evolving from a passive tool into an active teammate, what becomes our new competitive advantage when technical hard skills are commoditized by automation, how to balance the speed of agentic autonomy with human accountability, and what leaders must learn to lead effectively tomorrow as we move from managing people to orchestrating systems. Beyond the Résumé: What AI Means for How We Hire and Who Gets Ahead – Friday, June 19 | Purple Stage | 12 PM – 12:40 PM CET



Ruth Harper, SVP, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, sits down with Sue Duke, Managing Director for EMEA & LATAM and VP of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn, Claire Lebarz, CTO of Malt, and Emily Witko, Head of Culture at Hugging Face, moderated by Charlie Perreau, Cheffe du service Tech-Médias-Startup at Les Echos. The session will take on how AI is transforming recruitment at speed, parsing thousands of résumés in seconds while risking codified bias, how organizations can hire for potential rather than credentials when the definition of competence keeps shifting, and who is ultimately responsible when a machine makes a career-altering decision.

One Booth, Three Brands, Three Days of Focus

Throughout VivaTech, the ManpowerGroup booth will feature dedicated brand days, each designed to showcase how Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions are turning AI ambition into workforce reality.

Wednesday, June 17 – Manpower Day: Creating Talent at Scale

Manpower will demonstrate how organizations can build workforce readiness at scale through AI-powered hiring and talent development. Live demonstrations will feature:

Sophie PowerChat , a conversational assistant that helps candidates discover and apply for opportunities in minutes.

, a conversational assistant that helps candidates discover and apply for opportunities in minutes. Hubert AI , a 24/7 automated pre-screening solution that accelerates hiring while improving candidate experience.

, a 24/7 automated pre-screening solution that accelerates hiring while improving candidate experience. AutoMatch , an AI-driven matching engine that connects the right people to the right jobs faster and more accurately.

, an AI-driven matching engine that connects the right people to the right jobs faster and more accurately. The newly enhanced Manpower App, delivering a personalized, connected experience for job seekers and associates.

At 9:30 a.m. CET, the ManpowerGroup booth will host a panel discussion, The Candidate Experience for the Next Generation of Talent, featuring Sébastien Delfosse, Global Brand Leader of Manpower; Greg Dunbar, Chief Commercial Officer at Hubert; and Diana Filip, Deputy CEO and Chief Development Officer at JA Europe. Together, they will tackle how AI is reshaping the way young people enter the workforce and how organizations can prepare early-career workers for jobs that are changing faster than the systems built to train them.

Thursday, June 18 – Experis Day: From Innovation to Impact

Experis will showcase how human ingenuity unlocks the full potential of technology, with a focus on enterprise AI services and tech talent development. Highlights include:

EXCELERATE AI , a comprehensive AI services suite built to help organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-scale implementation.

, a comprehensive AI services suite built to help organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-scale implementation. The Tech Talent Community , connecting employers with highly skilled technology professionals across in-demand disciplines.

, connecting employers with highly skilled technology professionals across in-demand disciplines. MyCONTACT Bot First, an omnichannel support platform that combines automation with human expertise to improve IT service delivery.

The day will also feature a live presentation of the Experis CIO Outlook 2026 at the ManpowerGroup booth at 10 a.m. CET. Based on responses from 1,930 technology leaders across 12 countries, the research finds that 54% of CIOs are already realizing positive returns on AI investments. James Hallahan, Experis Europe Brand Leader, will lead a discussion with technology executives following the presentation.

Friday, June 19 – Talent Solutions Day: Workforce Intelligence for a Complex World

Talent Solutions will demonstrate how data-driven workforce strategy enables organizations to anticipate change and build long-term resilience. Innovations on display include:

AI Boost , a rapid 30-minute diagnostic that measures organizational AI maturity through workforce assessment.

, a rapid 30-minute diagnostic that measures organizational AI maturity through workforce assessment. AI Impact Scorecard , a predictive planning tool that models automation potential and efficiency gains over three years.

, a predictive planning tool that models automation potential and efficiency gains over three years. Agents-to-Humans, a human-centered orchestration platform that automates HR processes while maintaining transparency, accountability, and human oversight.

Beaulieu-James returns to the ManpowerGroup booth at 2:30 p.m. CET for The New Talent Equation: Why AI Is Not the Differentiator, joined by Krishna Charan, VP at Everest Group. Drawing on new research from ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions and Everest Group, the panel will examine why more than 90% of organizations are using AI in talent acquisition but fewer than 5% report transformational outcomes — and what it takes to close that gap.

Startup Challenge: Redesigning Work for the Age of AI

To spotlight emerging technologies helping organizations close skills gaps, improve hiring outcomes, accelerate workforce development, and expand access to opportunity, ManpowerGroup will host the live finale of its 2026 VivaTech Startup Challenge on Wednesday, June 17, at the Viva Pitch Studio.

Of the more than 200 applicants, five global finalists were selected for their ability to deliver these capabilities:

Hippolyte.ai – An agentic AI recruitment platform spanning passive sourcing through conversational chatbots and voicebots, helping organizations reduce time-to-hire.

– An agentic AI recruitment platform spanning passive sourcing through conversational chatbots and voicebots, helping organizations reduce time-to-hire. Skillvue – A skills intelligence platform that integrates into HR ecosystems to provide objective, science-based data for hiring, internal mobility, and workforce planning.

– A skills intelligence platform that integrates into HR ecosystems to provide objective, science-based data for hiring, internal mobility, and workforce planning. Skillberg – A unified European skills architecture mapping more than 158,000 skills and 20,000 occupations to support multilingual talent matching across borders.

– A unified European skills architecture mapping more than 158,000 skills and 20,000 occupations to support multilingual talent matching across borders. SynTwin – An AI-powered platform that creates conversational digital replicas of top-performing professionals to accelerate onboarding, training, and knowledge transfer.

– An AI-powered platform that creates conversational digital replicas of top-performing professionals to accelerate onboarding, training, and knowledge transfer. TaTiO – A virtual job simulation platform enabling employers to evaluate real-world capabilities through practical, role-based assessments.

The winning startup will receive an opportunity to launch a commercial proof-of-concept partnership with an active ManpowerGroup market.

Bringing Worker Voices to VivaTech

Throughout the event, the ManpowerGroup booth will feature a live worker storytelling activation, capturing perspectives on how technology is changing work and what individuals need to thrive in an AI-powered economy.

On Saturday, June 20, the booth will transition into a dedicated Talent Center, connecting job seekers with recruiters and career opportunities while demonstrating ManpowerGroup's commitment to helping people build meaningful, sustainable careers in a rapidly evolving labor market.

For more information about ManpowerGroup at VivaTech 2026, visit manpowergroup.com.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time; all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup