Mansouri Family Dental Care Named a Best Self Atlanta "Best of 2026" Winner

Mansouri Family Dental Care, the Marietta-based practice led by husband-and-wife dentists Dr. Azita A. Mansouri and Dr. Michael S. Mansouri, has been named a Best of 2026 winner by the readers of Best Self Atlanta. The reader-voted honor celebrates the family-owned practice's longstanding reputation for compassionate, high-quality dental care across Metro Atlanta.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansouri Family Dental Care has been recognized as a Best Self Atlanta "Best of 2026" winner, an honor determined by the votes of the magazine's readers and the greater Atlanta community. The award celebrates local businesses and professionals that residents value most, and this year Metro Atlanta patients cast their support for the family dental practice led by Dr. Azita A. Mansouri and Dr. Michael S. Mansouri.

Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates

The Best Self Atlanta "Best of" program is a readers' choice recognition in which readers, businesses and the general public nominate and vote for their favorite businesses across a range of community categories. Participation is voluntary and winners are chosen through public voting rather than purchase, making the honor a reflection of genuine community trust and word-of-mouth reputation.

For more than two decades, Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates has served families throughout Marietta, East Cobb and the greater Atlanta area with a full range of general, cosmetic, restorative and implant dentistry. Drs. Azita and Michael Mansouri built the practice together around a shared, patient-first philosophy, taking time to understand what matters most to each individual before recommending treatment. Working side by side, the two dentists combine their complementary strengths to deliver care that is both clinically excellent and personal.

"We are truly honored to be named a Best of 2026 winner, especially because this recognition comes directly from our patients and our community," said Dr. Azita A. Mansouri. "Building this practice alongside my husband has been a labor of love, and to see our work reflected in the votes of the people we serve means the world to both of us."

"From day one, our goal has been to make every patient feel comfortable, informed and genuinely cared for," added Dr. Michael S. Mansouri. "This award belongs to our whole team and to the families who have trusted us with their smiles for so many years. We are grateful and more motivated than ever to keep raising the bar."

The practice offers a comprehensive range of services designed to keep patients healthy and confident, including preventative care, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign clear aligners, dental implants and restorative treatment. Patients frequently point to the practice's transparent approach, welcoming environment and attentive team, and Mansouri Family Dental Care maintains a 4.9 out of 5.0 rating across hundreds of patient reviews.

The Best of 2026 recognition adds to a track record of community acknowledgment for the practice, which has previously been honored with TALK Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. Dr. Michael S. Mansouri holds the Fellowship of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD), a designation earned by only a small percentage of general dentists nationwide through hundreds of hours of continuing education, while Dr. Azita A. Mansouri is known for her focus on cosmetic and restorative care and her attention to each patient's comfort.

More About Mansouri Family Dental Care

Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates is a family-owned and operated dental practice located at 4720 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, Georgia. Co-led by Dr. Azita A. Mansouri and Dr. Michael S. Mansouri, the practice provides general, cosmetic, preventative, restorative and implant dentistry for patients of all ages throughout the greater Atlanta area. The team is committed to delivering personalized, comfortable and high-quality care, blending advanced techniques with a warm, patient-centered approach. The practice is currently accepting new patients and welcomes most insurance plans.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.naturalsmile.biz.

Media Contact

Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates

Dr. Azita A. Mansouri & Dr. Michael S. Mansouri

4720 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068

(770) 973-8222

www.naturalsmile.biz

SOURCE Mansouri Family Dental Care & Associates