Mantle surpassed $1B in on-chain TVL while expanding tokenized equities, institutional liquidity, and the foundations of agentic finance.

DUBAI, UAE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the premier distribution layer connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, today shared its H1 2026 milestones, capping a defining half-year for real-world assets, institutional liquidity, and agentic finance. Tokenized capital markets entered a new phase as institutional participation accelerated and on-chain liquidity matured into infrastructure capable of supporting markets at scale.

Mantle H1 2026: Building the Financial System in Full Force for Real-World Assets (PRNewsfoto/Mantle)

Against this backdrop, Mantle spent H1 building the financial system required for this next phase. From issuance and trading to liquidity, interoperability, and autonomous execution. By the end of the half, Mantle had surpassed $1 billion in on-chain DeFi total value locked (TVL), cementing it as one of the industry's leading venues for institutional on-chain capital, while expanding to 155 tokenized equities, more than $90 million in RWA DeFi TVL, and helping establish what data provider Artemis ranked as the fastest-growing lending market in Aave's history.

H1 2026 Highlights

$1B+ onchain DeFi TVL

onchain TVL $90M+ RWA DeFi TVL

RWA TVL 155 tokenized equities live on Mantle

tokenized equities live on Mantle 230% growth in DeFi TVL during H1

growth in TVL during H1 $955M stablecoin market capitalization, up 120% year-on-year

market capitalization, up Fastest Aave market to $1B TVL , according to Artemis

, according to Artemis $200M+ Mantle Vault assets under management

Mantle Vault assets under management 500+ submissions to the Turing Test AI Hackathon

submissions to the Turing Test AI Hackathon Launches of tokenized SpaceX (SPCXx) and Franklin Templeton's tokenized U.S. Equity Index ETF (USPXx)

From Tokenization to Capital Markets

H1 showed that bringing assets on-chain is only the first step. Real-world assets require the same market infrastructure as traditional finance: deep liquidity, efficient execution, reliable settlement, and broad distribution.

Mantle spent the first half of 2026 assembling those layers into an integrated capital markets stack.

The foundation was laid in April with the launch of xStocks by Backed, bringing the first 10 tokenized U.S. equities to Mantle for 24/7 trading via Fluxion. In May, xChange introduced issuer-direct execution through Atomic RFQ, and by June, xPoints added an incentive layer for traders, holders, and liquidity providers, completing the core market stack from issuance and trading through redemption.

That stack quickly supported two of H1's defining listings: tokenized SpaceX (SPCXx) and Franklin Templeton's USPXx ETF.

Liquidity at Institutional Scale

As tokenized assets expanded, liquidity followed.

Throughout H1, Mantle strengthened the capital flows connecting centralized distribution with on-chain finance. Mantle Vault, powered by CIAN Protocol, helped route institutional liquidity into DeFi through Aave, while deeper stablecoin liquidity supported lending, trading, and yield across Mantle.

The result was a DeFi ecosystem that surpassed $1 billion in TVL, became the fastest Aave market to reach that milestone, and continued attracting institutional capital throughout the first half of 2026.

Setting the Foundation for Agentic Finance

The infrastructure supporting real-world assets is now being extended to the next generation of market participants: autonomous agents.

Throughout H1, Mantle expanded its AI stack across identity, payments, commerce, and developer tooling.

An x402 facilitator, built with Questflow, introduced native agent-to-agent payments. ERC-8004 (Trustless Agents) established portable on-chain identity and reputation for AI agents, while ERC-8183, launched alongside Virtuals Protocol, introduced an open standard for trustless agent commerce. Mantle also released AI Agent Skills and Agent Scaffold, giving developers the building blocks to create autonomous applications directly on the network.

The ecosystem responded quickly. Mantle's Turing Test Hackathon attracted more than 500 submissions, with projects evaluated by leaders including Animoca Brands, Nansen, Hashed, Tencent Cloud, DoraHacks, and Virtuals Protocol.

H2: Scaling the Financial System

H1 established the infrastructure. H2 focuses on expanding the financial system built upon it.

Mantle will broaden the range of tokenized equities, ETFs, and funds available on-chain, including products issued natively on the network, while deepening how those assets integrate across lending, collateral, liquidity, and yield. The network will also continue strengthening institutional participation and extending the same infrastructure to autonomous agents capable of participating directly in financial markets.

"Every major financial market is undergoing the same transition; from physical to digital, and from digital to on-chain. The future won't be defined by who tokenizes the most assets, but by who builds the markets around them. That's the shift underway today, and it's where Mantle is focused." said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows. With over $2B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

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SOURCE Mantle