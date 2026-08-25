DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the open financial network connecting global market participants to institutional-grade capital market assets on-chain, today announced the expansion of Mantle Vault into decentralised finance, built with Grove infrastructure, CIAN, and accessible through Fluxion. The launch extends Mantle Vault beyond its existing centralised finance footprint on Bybit, where it has already crossed $200 million in assets under management, into a new deposit-and-earn product open to any stablecoin holder.

From CeFi to DeFi: Mantle Vault Opens to All

Mantle Vault Expands to DeFi, Bringing Institutional-Grade RWA Yield On-chain with Grove, CIAN, and Fluxion

The expansion follows Mantle's continued momentum in real-world assets, with RWA TVL growing from $22 million to $257 million in a year and DeFi TVL exceeding $755 million. This marks the next stage of Mantle's thesis that institutional-grade assets should be reachable by any market participant, not only the institutions and exchanges that first brought them on-chain.

The expanded Mantle Vault allows users to deposit $USDC and $USDT0 on Mantle to access variable yield generated by the underlying strategy. The strategy includes exposure to sUSDS, Sky Protocol's yield-bearing token, alongside Fluxion Points. Built by CIAN in coordination with Grove, the vault follows a conservative, non-leveraged structure with transparency into the underlying strategy.

Mantle is also introducing a dedicated incentive programme of 5.14 million GROVE tokens, targeting up to 6.5% APY. Programme terms, duration and rates may vary based on market conditions, and incentives are not guaranteed.

"Mantle Vault started as a product built for Bybit's user base. Its expansion into DeFi through Grove, CIAN, and Fluxion shows what an open financial network is meant to do: connect global market participants to institutional-grade capital market assets, wherever they are," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle and Spot Executive at Bybit.

Grove: Bringing Institutional Grade Economy onto Mantle

Within Mantle Vault, Grove provides the capital foundation through Grove Savings, the on-chain interface to the Sky Savings Rate. The Sky Savings Rate is set by Sky governance and delivered by the Sky Agent Network, an independent network of capital allocators competing across diversified, governance-approved yield strategies through Sky Protocol.

"We're happy to bring Grove to Mantle. Grove supports the ecosystem by bringing Grove Savings, the on-chain interface to the Sky Savings Rate, a rate set by Sky governance. Partners like Mantle, CIAN, and Fluxion help make institutional-grade on-chain strategies accessible to more users." said Kevin Chan, Co-Founder of Grove.

CIAN: Translating Institutional Portfolio Construction into a Non-Custodial Product

CIAN built the original Mantle Vault on Bybit. That track record now extends into DeFi, with CIAN translating institutional-grade portfolio construction into a single, non-custodial product on top of the sUSDS exposure provided by Grove.

"At CIAN, we translate institutional-grade portfolio construction into transparent, non-custodial yield infrastructure. Together with Grove, Mantle, and Fluxion, we are making capital-preservation-first strategies easier for stablecoin holders to access," said Luffy, Founder of CIAN.

Fluxion: The Liquidity Layer for Stablecoin Holders on Mantle

Fluxion provides the liquidity layer for the expanded Mantle Vault, giving stablecoin holders on Mantle access to the product and connecting deposits to Fluxion Points as an added benefit.

As the Mantle-native DEX for RWA distribution, Fluxion combines hybrid AMM/RFQ trading with xStocks' xChange, giving users direct access to tokenized equity trading and supporting liquidity across Mantle's RWA ecosystem.

Fluxion previously expanded its Earn offering with RWAIpha and now adds Mantle Vault to the lineup, giving users access not only to RWA token trading but also to the underlying infrastructure supporting these assets.

"Partnering with Grove and CIAN to introduce a stablecoin vault on Mantle marks a strong start for our Earn product. Together, we look forward to making Mantle the leading hub for real-world assets," said Sham, CMO at Fluxion.

Borderless Access to Institutional-Grade Yield



The expansion of Mantle Vault from CeFi into DeFi brings together four organisations around a single objective: making institutional-grade yield accessible to any stablecoin holder, without geographic restrictions or intermediary gatekeeping. Grove provides the capital foundation, CIAN the yield infrastructure, and Fluxion the liquidity layer, each composable within Mantle's open financial network. As Mantle continues to expand the range of institutional-grade assets and strategies accessible on-chain, Mantle Vault represents the clearest demonstration yet of what an open financial network is built to deliver.

About Mantle

Mantle is the open financial network powering borderless access to global capital markets, connecting global market participants to institutional-grade capital market assets on-chain. Mantle brings the full lifecycle of real-world assets on-chain, from issuance and liquidity to distribution and settlement, spanning tokenized equities, treasury yield, private credit, commodities, and money markets. Anchored by one of the largest community-owned treasuries in the industry, Mantle combines credibility, deep liquidity, and institutional-grade infrastructure to support real-world finance on-chain.

For more information visit mantle.xyz.

For more social updates, please follow: Mantle Official X & Mantle Community Channel

About Grove

Grove is capitalizing the stablecoin economy. Through institutional-grade allocation, financing, and liquidity, Grove brings real-world assets and real-world use cases onchain to help build the next generation of global financial markets. Grove's flagship product, Basin, is programmable credit infrastructure designed to provide eligible investors with real-time stablecoin liquidity in connection with approved sale, redemption, transfer, or other liquidity transactions for tokenized real-world assets. Grove is issuer-agnostic, product-conflict-free, and designed to serve as a neutral infrastructure layer for the tokenized asset ecosystem.

To learn more, visit grove.finance, X, and LinkedIn.



About Cian

CIAN Yield Layer is a leading on-chain yield strategy platform, offering users one-click access to advanced strategies while driving sustainable growth for emerging assets—both crypto-native and real-world —by generating extra on-chain yield for holders.

Standing at $1.4B in TVL, CIAN collaborates with top-tier protocols—including Mantle, Lido, Binance, Maple, USD1, Superstate, Renzo, Kernel, Horizon, pyUSD, cbBTC, fBTC, solvBTC, and Bedrock, etc. — to fuel asset growth. Beyond crypto-native assets, CIAN is expanding access to institutional-grade, interest-bearing RWAs issued by leading Wall Street and London institutions, partnering with RWA pioneers like Chainlink, Midas etc., which effectively bridges the gap between DeFi and TradFi.

For more information about CIAN, please visit: Cian.app

For documentation, please visit: Docs.Cian.app

For updates, please follow: X CIAN_protocol &DC Cian Discord

About Fluxion

Fluxion is a native DEX which is also a RWA distribution hub on Mantle. Fluxion adopts a hybrid trading model- AMM/RFQ. Now you can buy all xStock assets on Fluxion via RFQ. And for the Fluxion AMM model, users can trade and manage liquidity with a borderless access experience. Until now, accumulated trading volume across 1B+ USD, weekly high is 100M+USD.

Now, trade xStock assets on Fluxion can both earn Fluxion Points and xStock's xPoints.

Please come to visit: fluxion.network

For more social info: https://x.com/Fluxion_network

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mantle