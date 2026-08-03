Manufacturing PMI® at 55.6%; July 2026 ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report

New Orders Growing; Production Growing; Employment Growing; Supplier Deliveries Slowing; Raw Materials Inventories Growing; Customers' Inventories Too Low; Prices Increasing; Imports Growing; Exports Growing

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic activity in the manufacturing sector expanded in July for the seventh consecutive month, say the nation's supply executives in the latest ISM®Manufacturing PMI® Report.

The report was issued today by Susan Spence, MBA, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

"The Manufacturing PMI® registered 55.6 percent in July, 2.3 percentage points above the June figure and the highest reading since May 2022 (55.9 percent). The overall economy continued in expansion for the 21st month in a row. (A Manufacturing PMI® above 47.5 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.) The New Orders Index expanded for the seventh consecutive month after four straight readings in contraction, registering 56.7 percent, up 0.7 percentage point compared to June's figure of 56 percent. The July reading of the Production Index (58.5 percent) is 6.3 percentage points higher than the 52.2 percent recorded in June and the highest figure since November 2021 (60.5 percent). The Prices Index remained in expansion (or 'increasing' territory), registering 71.1 percent, a 1.9-percentage point decrease from June's reading of 73 percent. The Backlog of Orders Index registered 55 percent, up 4.5 percentage points compared to the 50.5 percent recorded in June. The Employment Index reading of 52.8 percent is up 3.1 percentage points from June's figure of 49.7 percent, putting the index in expansion territory for the first time in 33 months," says Spence.

"The Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slowing performance for the eighth month in a row after one month in 'faster' territory. The reading of 58.9 percent is up 1.5 percentage points from its June reading of 57.4 percent. (Supplier Deliveries is the only ISM® PMI® Reports index that is inversed; a reading of above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, which is typical as the economy improves and customer demand increases.)

"The Inventories Index registered 51.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage point compared to June's reading of 51.4 percent. The Customers' Inventories Index reading of 40.7 percent is 1.6 percentage points lower compared to the 42.3 percent recorded in June.

"The New Export Orders Index returned to expansion territory with a reading of 53 percent, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 48.5 percent registered in June. The Imports Index registered 55.7 percent, 2.8 percentage points higher than June's reading of 52.9 percent."

Spence continues, "In July, U.S. manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory, growing at its fastest rate in more than four years. Of the five subindexes that make up the PMI®, four grew faster compared to the previous month; the exception was the Inventories Index, which was down just 0.2 percentage point.

"In July, 38 percent of the comments were positive and 62 percent negative, with a 1-to-1.6 ratio of positive to negative sentiment. Pricing volatility was mentioned in 57 percent of negative comments, the Iran war 43 percent, increasing lead times 22 percent and tariffs 18 percent.

"In July, three of four demand indicators (the New Orders, Backlog of Orders and New Export Orders indexes) were in expansion, and the Customers' Inventories Index remained in 'too low' territory, contracting at a faster rate. A 'too low' status for the Customers' Inventories Index is usually considered positive for future production.

"Regarding output, the Production Index expanded for the ninth month in a row, and the Employment Index increased 3.1 percentage points to enter growth territory for the first time in 33 months. Sixty percent of panelists reported their companies are hiring, while 40 percent indicated that managing head counts remains the norm.

"Finally, inputs (defined as supplier deliveries, inventories, prices and imports) were mixed, with the Supplier Deliveries Index increasing 1.5 percentage points, the Inventories Index declining 0.2 percentage points but staying in expansion, and Prices Index relief continuing with the third straight month-over month decrease, to 71.1 percent compared to 73 percent in June.

"Looking at the manufacturing economy, 20 percent of the sector's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in July, compared to 5 percent in June; however, no share of manufacturing GDP was in strong contraction (defined as a composite PMI® of 45 percent or lower), compared to 3 percent in June. The share of sector GDP with a PMI® at or below 45 percent is a good metric to gauge overall manufacturing weakness. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) expanded in July."

The 15 manufacturing industries reporting growth in July — listed in order — are: Printing & Related Support Activities; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Primary Metals; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Transportation Equipment; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Textile Mills; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Wood Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Furniture & Related Products; and Fabricated Metal Products. The only industry in contraction was Chemical Products.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING

"We are seeing a very opportunistic and reactive marketplace. If shortage items become available, we opportunistically buy. Some customers are reducing inventory; others are pulling forward demand. As many customers that are slowing down, an equal number are growing. It looks like a lot of shuffling and shifting market share." [Chemical Products]

"We continue to operate in a favorable demand environment driven by growth in the semiconductor, AI, advanced packaging, and high-performance computing markets. Recent company reports indicate strong sales growth and continued investment in manufacturing capacity, technology and customer-support capabilities. This scenario supports a positive business outlook and creates opportunities to leverage increased purchasing scale across the enterprise." [Computer & Electronic Products]

"Now that it seems the buildout of AI infrastructure globally is nearing real activation, products going into data centers are at full procurement and manufacturing ramp-up. Thus, demand for our semiconductor end products and connectivity (power, networking and photonics) is booming. Similarly, defense is at an all-time high, with most of our product orders going to these two industries. Order volumes for medical, industrial and consumer products are markedly lower." [Machinery]

"Aerospace and defense demand continues to be strong and growing, based on business backlogs. Competing for scare supply — electronics, certain critical minerals and other categories — is challenging on-time fulfillment for our supply chains. This is expected to get worse with co-dependent sectors also remaining strong and restocking challenges for automotive electronics." [Transportation Equipment]

"Continued tariffs on products utilized in our product lines are being monitored by the business, which is working to mitigate or limit tariff risk. Geopolitical risk, especially in the Middle East, pertaining to commodity and energy markets remains a concern. There has been some increased cost and transit time for rerouted shipments due to conflicts in the Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal." [Transportation Equipment]

"Business is still solid; we will increase revenue by 3 percent to 5 percent. We are considering foreign steel purchases for early next year because domestic steel mills are getting greedy." [Fabricated Metal Products]

"No normalcy in sight in the world of metals. It makes me yearn for the coronavirus pandemic chaos, which was more manageable than whatever this is that we are in. At least business is better; however, the components of good business are not. Sharp pricing downturns in aluminum will make things more interesting, as supply levels will prevent those decreases from taking hold across the board. Getting customers to understand that is not always easy." [Primary Metals]

"The pricing volatility and lead-time extensions in this market are arguably worse than the pandemic era. During COVID-19, we saw a surge of price hikes and inventory buy-ups, which caused constraints that eventually leveled out. We are seeing nothing but consistent upward trends for both pricing and lead times that show no signs of slowing down. Specifically, 5-percent to 25-percent price increases for printed circuit board assembly components and 15-percent to 45-percent increases for bare boards are negatively impacting customer demand outlook into next year. This isn't sustainable." [Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components]

"Our customers in Asia continue to procure elsewhere to avoid paying a tariff. While the Iran war was paused, it was terrific to see fuel prices (and delivery costs) falling steadily. Now that skirmishes have resumed, we expect fuel to rise again." [Paper Products]

"Definitely a downturn within several of our business units, mainly the consumer products division. High freight costs, both for truck and ocean, and longer lead times are concerning. Pricing was moving downward until the Iran war started again." [Chemical Products]

MANUFACTURING AT A GLANCE July 2026 Index Series

Index Jul Series

Index Jun Percentage Point Change Direction Rate of

Change Trend*

(Months) Manufacturing PMI® 55.6 53.3 +2.3 Growing Faster 7 New Orders 56.7 56.0 +0.7 Growing Faster 7 Production 58.5 52.2 +6.3 Growing Faster 9 Employment 52.8 49.7 +3.1 Growing From Contracting 1 Supplier Deliveries 58.9 57.4 +1.5 Slowing Faster 8 Inventories 51.2 51.4 -0.2 Growing Slower 2 Customers' Inventories 40.7 42.3 -1.6 Too Low Faster 22 Prices 71.1 73.0 -1.9 Increasing Slower 22 Backlog of Orders 55.0 50.5 +4.5 Growing Faster 7 New Export Orders 53.0 48.5 +4.5 Growing From Contracting 1 Imports 55.7 52.9 +2.8 Growing Faster 6 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Faster 21 Manufacturing Sector Growing Faster 7

ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report data is seasonally adjusted for the New Orders, Production, Employment and Inventories indexes.

*Number of months moving in current direction.

COMMODITIES REPORTED UP/DOWN IN PRICE AND IN SHORT SUPPLY

Commodities Up in Price

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS); Aluminum* (32); Copper (13); Corn; Corrugated Products (4); Electrical Components (2); Electronic Components (7); Freight (5); Fuel* (5); Integrated Circuits; Memory Components (5); Metal Products (4); Ocean Freight (3); Oil Based Products (4); Paper Products (4); Plastic Based Products (4); Plastics (5); Printed Circuit Boards; Resin Based Products; Resins (6); Semiconductors (2); Soybean Meal; Steel (9); Steel — Cold Rolled; Steel — Hot Rolled (7); Steel — Stainless (6); Steel Products (8); and Sulfur Products (4).

Commodities Down in Price

Aluminum*(2); Fuel* (2); and Polypropylene Resin (2).

Commodities in Short Supply

Aluminum; Copper; Electrical Components (13); Electronic Components (17); Integrated Circuits; Memory (7); Oil Based Products; Printed Circuit Boards; Rare Earth Components; Semiconductors (5); Steel; Steel — Hot Rolled (2); and Tungsten Products.

Note: The number of consecutive months the commodity is listed is indicated after each item.

*Indicates both up and down in price.

JULY 2026 MANUFACTURING INDEX SUMMARIES

Manufacturing PMI ®

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in July for the seventh straight month following a 10-month period of contraction, registering 55.6 percent, an increase of 2.3 percentage points compared to June. This is the index's highest reading since May 2022, when it registered 55.9 percent. All of the five subindexes that directly factor into the Manufacturing PMI® — the New Orders, Production, Employment, Supplier Deliveries and Inventories indexes — were in expansion territory, one more than in June. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) expanded in July. A reading above 50 percent indicates that the manufacturing sector is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally contracting.

A Manufacturing PMI® above 47.5 percent, over a period of time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. Therefore, the July Manufacturing PMI® indicates the overall economy grew for the 21st straight month. "The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI® and the overall economy indicates that July reading (55.6 percent) corresponds to a 2.8-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis," says Spence.

THE LAST 12 MONTHS

Month Manufacturing

PMI® Month Manufacturing

PMI® Jul 2026 55.6 Jan 2026 52.6 Jun 2026 53.3 Dec 2025 47.9 May 2026 54.0 Nov 2025 48.0 Apr 2026 52.7 Oct 2025 48.8 Mar 2026 52.7 Sep 2025 48.9 Feb 2026 52.4 Aug 2025 48.9 Average for 12 months – 51.3 High – 55.6 Low – 47.9

New Orders

ISM®'s New Orders Index expanded in July with a reading of 56.7 percent, an increase of 0.7 percentage point compared to June's reading of 56 percent. "Of the six largest manufacturing industries, three (Machinery; Transportation Equipment; and Computer & Electronic Products) reported increased new orders. Demand sentiment was optimistic in July, with a 3.5-to-1 ratio of positive to negative comments," says Spence. A New Orders Index above 51.9 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Census Bureau's series on manufacturing orders (in constant 2000 dollars).

The 12 manufacturing industries that reported growth in new orders in July, in order, are: Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Plastics & Rubber Products; Primary Metals; Machinery; Furniture & Related Products; Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; and Fabricated Metal Products. The two industries reporting a decline in new orders in July are: Chemical Products; and Textile Mills.

New Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 25.6 60.2 14.2 +11.4 56.7 Jun 2026 22.3 64.3 13.4 +8.9 56.0 May 2026 30.9 55.2 13.9 +17.0 56.8 Apr 2026 31.6 53.2 15.2 +16.4 54.1

Production

The Production Index expanded in July for the ninth month in a row, registering 58.5 percent, a 6.3-percentage point increase compared to June's reading of 52.2 percent. This is the highest reading in almost five years; the index registered 60.5 percent in November 2021. "Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; and Chemical Products) reported increased production. Panelists had a 3-to-1 ratio of positive to negative comments regarding output," says Spence. An index above 52 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Federal Reserve Board's Industrial Production figures.

The 12 industries reporting growth in production during the month of July — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Primary Metals; Printing & Related Support Activities; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Machinery; Chemical Products; Fabricated Metal Products; and Plastics & Rubber Products. No industries reported a decrease in production in July. Six industries reported that their production in July did not change compared to June.

Production %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 25.1 64.5 10.4 +14.7 58.5 Jun 2026 19.0 68.0 13.0 +6.0 52.2 May 2026 26.7 57.8 15.5 +11.2 54.3 Apr 2026 28.3 58.7 13.0 +15.3 53.4

Employment

ISM®'s Employment Index registered 52.8 percent in July, 3.1 percentage points higher than June's reading of 49.7 percent and its highest level since August 2022 (54.2 percent). "The index is in expansion territory for the first time in 33 months. Of the six big manufacturing industries, three (Transportation Equipment; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Computer & Electronic Products) reported higher levels of employment in July. The panelist comment ratio of hiring to managing/reducing head counts was 1.5 to 1," says Spence. An Employment Index above 50.3 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data on manufacturing employment.

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, six reported employment growth in July, in the following order: Printing & Related Support Activities; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Computer & Electronic Products. The six industries reporting a decrease in employment in July — listed in order — are: Textile Mills; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Chemical Products; and Machinery. Six industries reported no change in employment in July.

Employment %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 16.3 70.4 13.3 +3.0 52.8 Jun 2026 16.2 70.0 13.8 +2.4 49.7 May 2026 17.0 67.6 15.4 +1.6 48.6 Apr 2026 17.5 62.3 20.2 -2.7 46.4

Supplier Deliveries †

Delivery performance of suppliers to manufacturing organizations was slower in July for the eighth consecutive month. "The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 58.9 percent, 1.5 percentage points higher than June's reading of 57.4 percent. Of the six big industries, five (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; and Chemical Products) reported slower supplier deliveries," says Spence. A reading below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries, while a reading above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries.

The 13 manufacturing industries reporting slower supplier deliveries in July, in order, are: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Primary Metals; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Textile Mills; Plastics & Rubber Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; and Chemical Products. No industries reported that supplier deliveries were faster in July compared to June.

Supplier Deliveries %Slower %Same %Faster Net Index Jul 2026 21.3 75.2 3.5 +17.8 58.9 Jun 2026 18.1 78.5 3.4 +14.7 57.4 May 2026 24.6 71.9 3.5 +21.1 60.6 Apr 2026 22.6 75.9 1.5 +21.1 60.6

Inventories

The Inventories Index registered 51.2 percent in July, down 0.2 percentage point compared to the reading of 51.4 percent in June. "Of the six big industries, two (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; and Transportation Equipment) expanded inventories in July," says Spence. An Inventories Index greater than 44.5 percent, over time, is generally consistent with expansion in the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) figures on overall manufacturing inventories (in chained 2000 dollars).

Of 18 manufacturing industries, the eight reporting higher inventories in July — in the following order — are: Textile Mills; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Wood Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; and Fabricated Metal Products. The seven industries reporting lower inventories in July, in order, are: Plastics & Rubber Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Chemical Products; and Machinery.

Inventories %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 11.0 78.5 10.5 +0.5 51.2 Jun 2026 15.4 70.4 14.2 +1.2 51.4 May 2026 18.1 65.4 16.5 +1.6 49.9 Apr 2026 14.5 68.3 17.2 -2.7 49.0

Customers' Inventories †

ISM®'s Customers' Inventories Index remained in "too low" territory in July, with reading of 40.7 percent, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared to the 42.3 percent reported in June. (For more information about the Customers' Inventories Index, see the "Data and Method of Presentation" section below.)

The two industries that reported that customers' inventories were too high in July are: Nonmetallic Mineral Products; and Miscellaneous Manufacturing. The nine industries reporting customers' inventories as too low in July, in order, are: Transportation Equipment; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Computer & Electronic Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Machinery; Primary Metals; and Chemical Products. Seven industries reported no change in customers' inventories in July compared to June.

Customers'

Inventories %

Reporting %Too

High %About Right %Too

Low Net Index Jul 2026 74 6.8 67.7 25.5 -18.7 40.7 Jun 2026 78 7.5 69.5 23.0 -15.5 42.3 May 2026 73 7.0 71.3 21.7 -14.7 42.7 Apr 2026 73 7.6 62.9 29.5 -21.9 39.1

Prices †

The ISM® Prices Index registered 71.1 percent in July, a decrease of 1.9 percentage points compared to its June reading of 73 percent, indicating raw materials prices increased for the 22nd straight month. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, five — Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products — reported price increases in July. "The Prices Index reading is still being driven by (1) increases in steel and aluminum prices that impact the entire value chain, (2) tariffs applied to many imported goods and (3) increases in petroleum-based products as a result of the Middle East conflict. Higher prices were reported by 50.2 percent of respondents in July, down 4.9 percentage points from June's 55.1 percent," says Spence. A Prices Index above 52.8 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Producer Price Index for Intermediate Materials.

In July, the 14 industries that reported paying increased prices for raw materials, in order, are: Textile Mills; Wood Products; Paper Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Furniture & Related Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Computer & Electronic Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Machinery; Fabricated Metal Products; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products. The only industry that reported paying decreased prices for raw materials in July was Petroleum & Coal Products.

Prices %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 50.2 41.7 8.1 +42.1 71.1 Jun 2026 55.1 35.7 9.2 +45.9 73.0 May 2026 66.3 31.5 2.2 +64.1 82.1 Apr 2026 70.3 28.5 1.2 +69.1 84.6

Backlog of Orders †

ISM®'s Backlog of Orders Index registered 55 percent in July, an increase of 4.5 percentage points compared to the June reading of 50.5 percent. Of the six largest manufacturing industries, three (Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) reported expansion in order backlogs in July.

The 11 industries reporting higher backlogs in July — listed in order — are: Plastics & Rubber Products; Textile Mills; Furniture & Related Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Paper Products; Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Primary Metals; and Fabricated Metal Products. The two industries reporting lower backlogs in July are: Machinery; and Nonmetallic Mineral Products.

Backlog of

Orders %

Reporting %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 91 23.5 62.9 13.6 +9.9 55.0 Jun 2026 88 20.4 60.2 19.4 +1.0 50.5 May 2026 87 20.4 63.5 16.1 +4.3 52.2 Apr 2026 90 22.1 58.6 19.3 +2.8 51.4

New Export Orders †

ISM®'s New Export Orders Index returned to expansion territory in July, registering 53 percent, up 4.5 percentage points from June's reading of 48.5 percent and its highest level since March 2022 (53.2 percent). "Among panelists' comments, the positive-to-negative sentiment ratio was 1 to 1," says Spence.

Of the 18 manufacturing industries, the four that reported growth in new export orders in July are: Furniture & Related Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Chemical Products; and Transportation Equipment. The six industries that reported a decrease in new export orders in July — in the following order — are: Wood Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Paper Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; and Fabricated Metal Products. Eight industries reported that their export orders did not change compared to June.

New Export

Orders %

Reporting %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 74 14.8 76.4 8.8 +6.0 53.0 Jun 2026 71 10.9 75.2 13.9 -3.0 48.5 May 2026 74 12.8 75.6 11.6 +1.2 50.6 Apr 2026 75 10.4 75.0 14.6 -4.2 47.9

Imports †

ISM®'s Imports Index was 55.7 percent in July, a 2.8-percentage point increase compared to June's reading of 52.9 percent and the highest figure since June 2021 (61 percent).

The nine industries reporting higher imports in July — in the following order — are: Paper Products; Transportation Equipment; Chemical Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Plastics & Rubber Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; and Machinery. No industries reported lower volumes in July. Nine industries reported no change in imports in July compared to June.

Imports %

Reporting %Higher %Same %Lower Net Index Jul 2026 85 16.0 79.4 4.6 +11.4 55.7 Jun 2026 86 12.5 80.7 6.8 +5.7 52.9 May 2026 85 15.4 75.2 9.4 +6.0 53.0 Apr 2026 85 10.6 79.3 10.1 +0.5 50.3

†The Supplier Deliveries, Customers' Inventories, Prices, Backlog of Orders, New Export Orders, and Imports indexes do not meet the accepted criteria for seasonal adjustments.

Buying Policy

The average commitment lead time for Capital Expenditures in July was 172 days, one day more than June. The average lead time in July for Production Materials was 87 days, an increase of three days compared to June. The average lead time for Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) Supplies was 50 days, two days more than June.

Percent Reporting Capital

Expenditures Hand-to-

Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average

Days Jul 2026 16 3 7 13 36 25 172 Jun 2026 16 5 7 15 30 27 171 May 2026 17 5 7 11 34 26 171 Apr 2026 15 4 7 13 35 26 174

Percent Reporting Production

Materials Hand-to-

Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average

Days Jul 2026 8 23 25 26 13 5 87 Jun 2026 8 23 28 26 10 5 84 May 2026 8 25 27 25 11 4 81 Apr 2026 7 26 25 28 10 4 81

Percent Reporting MRO Supplies Hand-to-

Mouth 30 Days 60 Days 90 Days 6 Months 1 Year+ Average

Days Jul 2026 26 38 18 11 5 2 50 Jun 2026 28 35 17 13 6 1 48 May 2026 27 39 16 12 4 2 48 Apr 2026 27 36 18 14 4 1 46

About This Report

DO NOT CONFUSE THIS NATIONAL REPORT with the various regional purchasing reports released across the country. The national report's information reflects the entire U.S., while the regional reports contain primarily regional data from their local vicinities. Also, the information in the regional reports is not used in calculating the results of the national report. The information compiled in this report is for the month of July 2026.

The data presented herein is obtained from a survey of manufacturing supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. ISM® makes no representation, other than that stated within this release, regarding the individual company data collection procedures. The data should be compared to all other economic data sources when used in decision-making.

Data and Method of Presentation

The ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report is based on data compiled from purchasing and supply executives nationwide. The composition of the Manufacturing Business Survey Panel is stratified according to the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and each of the following NAICS-based industries' contribution to gross domestic product (GDP): Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Textile Mills; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Wood Products; Paper Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Petroleum & Coal Products; Chemical Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; Machinery; Computer & Electronic Products; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Transportation Equipment; Furniture & Related Products; and Miscellaneous Manufacturing (products such as medical equipment and supplies, jewelry, sporting goods, toys and office supplies). The data are weighted based on each industry's contribution to GDP. According to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) estimates (the average of the fourth quarter 2024 GDP estimate and the GDP estimates for first, second, and third quarter 2025, as released on January 22, 2026), the six largest manufacturing industries are: Chemical Products; Transportation Equipment; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Machinery; and Petroleum & Coal Products.

Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. For nine indicators (New Orders, Backlog of Orders, New Export Orders, Imports, Production, Supplier Deliveries, Inventories, Employment, and Prices), this report shows the percentage reporting each response, the net difference between the number of responses in the positive economic direction (higher, better and slower for Supplier Deliveries) and the negative economic direction (lower, worse and faster for Supplier Deliveries), and the diffusion index. For Customers' Inventories, respondents report their assessment of their customers' stock levels of respondent companies' products this month (rather than last month): too high, about right, and too low. Responses are raw data and are never changed. The diffusion index includes the percent of positive responses plus one-half of those responding the same (considered positive).

The resulting single index number for those meeting the criteria for seasonal adjustments (Manufacturing PMI®, New Orders, Production, Employment and Inventories) is then seasonally adjusted to allow for the effects of repetitive intra-year variations resulting primarily from normal differences in weather conditions, various institutional arrangements, and differences attributable to non-moveable holidays. All seasonal adjustment factors are subject annually to relatively minor changes when conditions warrant them. The Manufacturing PMI® is a composite index based on the diffusion indexes of five of the indexes with equal weights: New Orders (seasonally adjusted), Production (seasonally adjusted), Employment (seasonally adjusted), Supplier Deliveries, and Inventories (seasonally adjusted).

Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change and the scope of change. A Manufacturing PMI® reading above 50 percent indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally declining. A Manufacturing PMI® above 47.5 percent, over a period of time, indicates that the overall economy, or gross domestic product (GDP), is generally expanding; below 47.5 percent, it is generally declining. The distance from 50 percent or 47.5 percent is indicative of the extent of the expansion or decline. With some of the indicators within this report, ISM® has indicated the departure point between expansion and decline of comparable government series, as determined by regression analysis. For the Customers' Inventories Index, numerically, a reading: above 50 percent is "too high," equal to 50 percent is "about right," and below 50 percent is "too low." However, in practice and in the context of other data, customers' inventories may be considered to be "about right" if the diffusion index is between 52 percent (the high side of about right) and 48 percent (the low side of about right).

The ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report survey is sent out to Manufacturing Business Survey Panel respondents the first part of each month. Respondents are asked to report on information for the current month for U.S. operations only. ISM® receives survey responses throughout most of any given month, with the majority of respondents generally waiting until late in the month to submit responses to give the most accurate picture of current business activity. ISM® then compiles the report for release on the first business day of the following month.

The industries reporting growth, as indicated in the ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report, are listed in the order of most growth to least growth. For the industries reporting contraction or decreases, those are listed in the order of the highest level of contraction/decrease to the least level of contraction/decrease.

Responses to Buying Policy reflect the percent reporting the current month's lead time, the approximate weighted number of days ahead for which commitments are made for Capital Expenditures; Production Materials; and Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) Supplies, expressed as hand-to-mouth (five days), 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, six months (180 days), a year or more (360 days), and the weighted average number of days. These responses are raw data, never revised, and not seasonally adjusted.

ISM PMI ® Content

The Institute for Supply Management® ("ISM®") PMI® Reports, formerly Report On Business®, (Manufacturing and Services reports) ("ISM PMI®") contain information, text, files, images, video, sounds, musical works, works of authorship, applications, and any other materials or content (collectively, "Content") of ISM ("ISM PMI® Content"). ISM PMI® Content is protected by copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other laws, and as between you and ISM, ISM owns and retains all rights in the ISM PMI® Content. ISM hereby grants you a limited, revocable, nonsublicensable license to access and display on your individual device the ISM PMI® Content (excluding any software code) solely for your personal, non-commercial use. The ISM PMI® Content shall also contain Content of users and other ISM licensors. Except as provided herein or as explicitly allowed in writing by ISM, you shall not copy, download, stream, capture, reproduce, duplicate, archive, upload, modify, translate, publish, broadcast, transmit, retransmit, distribute, perform, display, sell, or otherwise use any ISM PMI® Content.

Except as explicitly and expressly permitted by ISM, you are strictly prohibited from creating works or materials (including but not limited to tables, charts, data streams, time-series variables, fonts, icons, link buttons, wallpaper, desktop themes, online postcards, montages, mashups and similar videos, greeting cards, and unlicensed merchandise) that derive from or are based on the ISM PMI® Content. This prohibition applies regardless of whether the derivative works or materials are sold, bartered, or given away. You shall not either directly or through the use of any device, software, internet site, web-based service, or other means remove, alter, bypass, avoid, interfere with, or circumvent any copyright, trademark, or other proprietary notices marked on the Content or any digital rights management mechanism, device, or other content protection or access control measure associated with the Content including geo-filtering mechanisms. Without prior written authorization from ISM, you shall not build a business utilizing the Content, whether or not for profit.

You shall not create, recreate, distribute, incorporate in other work, or advertise an index of any portion of the Content unless you receive prior written authorization from ISM. Requests for permission to reproduce or distribute ISM PMI® Content can be made by contacting in writing at: ISM Research, Institute for Supply Management, 350 W. Washington St., Suite 301, Tempe, AZ 85288, or by emailing [email protected]. Subject: Content Request.

ISM shall not have any liability, duty, or obligation for or relating to the ISM PMI® Content or other information contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in providing any ISM PMI® Content or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall ISM be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the ISM PMI®. Report On Business®, PMI®, Manufacturing PMI® and Services PMI® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management®. Institute for Supply Management® and ISM® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management, Inc.

About Institute for Supply Management ® (ISM ® )

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the strategy and practice of integrated, end-to-end supply chain management through leading edge data-driven resources, community, and education to empower individuals, create organizational value and to drive competitive advantage. ISM's vision is to foster a prosperous, sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® PMI® Reports (formerly Report On Business®), its highly regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® PMI® Reports — Manufacturing and Services — are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: www.ismworld.org.

The full text version of the ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report is posted on ISM®'s website at www.ismrob.org on the first business day* of every month after 10:00 a.m. ET. The one exception is in January when the report is released on the second business day of the month.

The next ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report featuring August 2026 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

*Unless the New York Stock Exchange is closed.

Contact: Kristina Cahill

PMI® Reports Analyst

ISM®, PMI®/Research Manager

Tempe, Arizona

+1 480.455.5910

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management