Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners closes $428 million CLO

The platform's sixth CLO since 2024 brings total CLO AUM to $2.7 billion

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners, the private credit platform of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, today announced the closing of Comvest Credit 2026-1 CLO, a $428 million private credit collateralized loan obligation (CLO).

The transaction is the private credit platform's sixth CLO since launching its CLO strategy in 2024 and brings total middle market CLO assets under management to $2.7 billion. The issuance further expands the strategy's diversified global investor base across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia.

"CLOs are a key part of our financing capabilities, enabling us to efficiently fund our growing private credit platform while diversifying our capital base," said Andrew Goldsmith, Managing Director of Capital Markets at Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners. "This approach strengthens our ability to provide flexible, scalable credit capital to middle market borrowers while supporting our goal to deliver consistent performance for our investors across market cycles."

"We're grateful for the continued support of our investors, whose confidence in our portfolio quality and disciplined approach has been instrumental to the growth of our CLO strategy in a challenging market environment as we expand into new geographic regions," Goldsmith added.

The notes, rated AAA through A by Standard & Poor's1, are backed by a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans originated and managed by Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners. The transaction was priced on May 11, 2026, and closed on June 8, 2026. The CLO features an approximately four-year reinvestment period and a two-year non-call period.

Deutsche Bank acted as Lead Arranger in connection with the transaction.

About Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners

Manulife | Comvest Credit Partners is a $20.3 billion2 private credit platform that combines the private credit expertise and specialized capabilities of Manulife Investment Management and Comvest Credit Partners, bringing together scale, permanence, and deep market knowledge. The platform provides creative and flexible financing solutions to both sponsored and non-sponsored companies. Alongside Manulife Investment Management's $24 billion private equity program and global distribution network, the platform offers a full spectrum of private credit, supported by deep origination channels, rigorous underwriting discipline, and the financial strength of one of the world's largest global insurers. For more information, please visit https://www.comvest.com.

_________________________________ 1 Ratings from Standard & Poor's. Individual bonds are rated by the creditworthiness of their issuers; these ratings do not apply to the strategy or its shares. U.S. government and agency obligations are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. All other bonds are rated on a scale from AAA (extremely strong financial security characteristics) down to CCC and below (having a very high degree of speculative characteristics). 2AUM as of December 31, 2025, in U.S. dollars (USD)

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence.

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management