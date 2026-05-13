Manulife declares preferred share dividend

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after June 19, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2026:

Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share

Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.226850 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.373625 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.384938 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.396875 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.360938 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.346375 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.323063 per share

Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.371375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media Contact:

Fiona McLean

Manulife

437-441-7491

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Derek Theobalds

Manulife

416-254-1774

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation