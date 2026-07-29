Marble Collective Launches AI-Powered Platform to Centralize, Connect & Amplify Women Leaders

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble Collective yesterday announced the public launch of its AI-powered platform, built to centralize, connect, and amplify the digital legacies of women leaders at the forefront of innovation and influence. As media and discovery infrastructure, Marble makes women's leadership and achievements easy to find, follow, book, and invest in across an increasingly fragmented internet.

Marble Collective: The world's access point to remarkable women at the forefront of innovation and leadership.

Founded by Kristin Thomas, Marble addresses a persistent problem for leaders across industries: their work and media, including press, lectures, podcasts, interviews, and stage appearances, sit scattered across the internet or buried in ad-driven social feeds, limiting their long-term visibility. Marble uses artificial intelligence to continuously track, organize, and centralize each member's digital footprint into a single public-facing profile and portfolio. The profile gives the world one place to follow their work, and gives event organizers, investors, journalists, and mentees a direct line to book, fund, feature, and learn from them, without the noise of oversaturated social platforms.

"At a moment when AI is reshaping how information is surfaced, women cannot afford to be missing from the data layer," said Thomas. "Marble is building the digital infrastructure to keep women's leadership centralized, discoverable, and preserved in real time, so their work and unique perspectives shape the industries they already lead."

At launch, Marble features automated media tracking that gathers the articles, podcasts, videos, books, events, and press coverage tied to each member, both historical and current. AI-built profiles include an editorial-level biography, work history, areas of expertise, and digital assets, which members review and finalize before anything is published. Searchable media portfolios let anyone filter a member's work by topic, keyword, or format, and AI-driven tagging keeps discovery structured and the metadata clean.

Marble also includes search and discovery tools that let anyone find women leaders by industry, expertise, geography, or role, and member-to-member messaging so members can connect, collaborate, and share opportunities outside of overcrowded DMs and chat threads. An events calendar tracks public appearances and speaking engagements, so members and their networks know where they'll next be on stage or in the room. Unlike ad-driven social platforms, Marble prioritizes quality, relevance, and curation over engagement metrics and algorithmic noise.

Marble launches with more than 150 Founding Members, 300 total in the pipeline, and a combined audience in the millions across its members' channels. The company has raised approximately $550,000 in its initial, invitation-only round, funded entirely by the women the platform was built to serve, including more than 85 Founding Investors. The raise exceeded its original target by over 50%, signaling how many accomplished women want better ways to connect, collaborate, and manage their visibility, reflecting a capital model built around women investing in women.

Founding Members span science, venture capital, philanthropy, fashion, and finance. They include Marcia Dawood, best-selling author and Chair of the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee; Rebecca Minkoff, fashion designer and founder of the Female Founder Collective; Stacy London, stylist and television personality; Ann Shoket, CEO of TheLi.st and former Editor-in-Chief of Seventeen; and Kristie D'Ambrosio Correll, America's first women-led ultra-luxury electric vehicle brand.

"For years, women leaders have been told to 'build their personal brand' without being given the infrastructure to support it while leading organizations and high-demand careers," said Dawood. "Marble changes that. It removes the requirement of self-promotion and creates a permanent, credible digital library for women's work, wisdom, and leadership, and that has the power to shift who gets seen, funded, and followed."

Thomas added, "When you have a centralized body of media that aggregates the work, knowledge, wisdom, personal media libraries, and unique leadership style of really smart women, you create a powerful data set to continue to shift the narrative."

Inspired by the salons of the French Enlightenment, which were spaces hosted by influential women to convene thinkers and shape cultural discourse, Marble brings that tradition into the digital age as a modern, AI-powered salon where women's ideas, leadership, and media live in one enduring ecosystem, with open access to anyone in the world.

The July launch is the first phase of Marble's long-term vision. Next, Marble will release its mobile app, a single feed of the news, talks, and work of the women on the platform, where anyone can follow their careers as they unfold and their personal media recommendation libraries in real time. The platform's underlying architecture also sets the foundation for advanced discovery, media intelligence, and personal AI models trained on each leader's body of work.

About Marble Collective

Marble Collective is an AI platform built to preserve and elevate the legacies of remarkable women leaders. Marble centralizes verified media and public work into dynamic profiles and portfolios, so individuals and organizations can discover, follow, learn from, and book women leaders in one place, while laying the foundation for future AI-driven legacy tools. For more information, visit www.marblecollective.com

Media Contact:

Laura Henson

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SOURCE Marble Collective