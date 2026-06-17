Marc Butler Consulting Launches "Master Your Money" Credential

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the TIAA Institute–GFLEC Personal Finance Index (2026), only 47% of U.S. adults answered its 28-question assessment correctly — the lowest score in the index's 10-year history. Financial advisor Marc R. Butler is responding with the launch of Master Your Money Certified, a three-tier financial literacy credential program built on the 2026 MAIA finalist book Master Your Money, Secure Your Future.

Marc Butler Master Your Money, Secure Your Future

The same index finds Gen Z scoring just 38%, with 37% in the very-low literacy band — and 25% of all U.S. adults now in that bottom tier, up from 20% in 2017.

"For a decade, the data has shown financial literacy stagnating. Now it's actively declining — and the share of Americans at the very bottom of the curve is growing. Hoping people will figure it out on their own clearly isn't working. They need a structured pathway, with milestones they can see and credentials they can carry."

— Marc Butler, co-author, Master Your Money, Secure Your Future

Master Your Money Certified is a three-tier credential program — Completion, Knowledge, and Applied — built on Master Your Money, Secure Your Future by Marc Butler and Eric Butow (Entrepreneur Press), a 2026 MAIA finalist. Each tier requires real assessment — not just completion — creating a credential with institutional weight.

Designed for university adoption — financial aid offices, first-year seminars, business school electives — and available to individual learners, Master Your Money Certified of all ages welcomes partnership inquiries. Please contact [email protected] or 215-559-4197.

High-resolution images available for media use. Contact Hank Butler at [email protected].

About Marc R. Butler

Marc Butler is a financial advisor with Anthony Petsis & Associates in the Philadelphia area, an advocate for financial literacy, and co-author of Master Your Money, Secure Your Future (Entrepreneur Press, 2025). He is the creator of the Master Your Money Certified credential program. Contact: [email protected] | 215-559-4197.

About Master Your Money, Secure Your Future

Master Your Money, Secure Your Future by Marc Butler and Eric Butow (Entrepreneur Press) is available in print and digital formats and was a 2026 MAIA finalist.

SOURCE Marc Butler Consulting