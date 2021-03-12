March 24-27 Hope, Resilience and Healing in the Covid-19 Era

LAJOLLA, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the world's foremost integrative health practitioners and medical authorities including Deepak Chopra, MD; Mimi Guarneri, MD, FACC, ABOIM; and many others will gather from March 24 - 27 for a virtual conference called "Hope, Resilience and Healing in the COVID-19 Era." This first of its kind event is hosted by the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (aihm.org), a global interprofessional integrative health association working to transform healthcare.

Focused on a balanced integrative health approach, the conference spans a wide range of topics and best practices in addressing the physical, mental and emotional aspects of COVID-19.

"The AIHM conference is taking a collaborative, holistic approach to complex COVID health challenges so we can work together, find better balance and heal the world," said Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality.

"AIHM is bringing healing professionals from all backgrounds together to share information and get further educated on COVID-19. We must all focus our energies on creating health, preventing illness and promoting wellness for the long term," said Tabatha Parker, ND, Executive Director of AIHM.

A broad range of integrative health and medical professionals are represented among attendees and speakers, including medical doctors, nurses, chiropractors, acupuncturists, naturopathic doctors, osteopaths, midwives, among others. In addition to Deepak Chopra and Mimi Guarneri, a few of the other keynotes and speakers include Shamini Jain, Adam Blanning, Patrick Hanaway, Brad Jacobs, Wayne Jonas, Joseph Pizzorno, Beverly Rubik, Lise Van Susteren and Cassie Vieten. The full list of speakers can be found here with topics including:

Finding balance in a time of COVID-19 (led by Deepak Chopra , MD and Mimi Guarneri , MD, FACC, ABOIM)

Balancing integrative and allopathic approaches for patients with COVID-19

Voices of resilience and healing in indigenous communities during the pandemic

How does the isolation of a pandemic impact patient outcomes?

How do integrative health practitioners, who have always considered social, mental and emotional aspects of health, continue providing a holistic approach to care in the midst of a pandemic?

The contributions of anthroposophic medicine to the integrative treatment of COVID-19 patients

Well-being, immunity and resilience: tips for thriving in the new normal

Nutritional interventions for immune health

The psychological toll of pandemic stress

This conference is a contribution by the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine to nurturing an ongoing robust and representative conversation with the healing professions in order to more fully address our common challenges and opportunities. The Academy invites a spirit of collaboration and common purpose as health professionals from diverse backgrounds share their wisdom at this crucial time.

"We knew we had to do something bringing the breadth of voices together around this topic that is of singular importance to our planet as a whole," said AIHM board member Scarlet Soriano, MD, ABIHM.

The Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM) is a global interprofessional integrative health association working to transform health care - body, mind, spirit, community, and planet. AIHM has been the leading professional organization for the holistic and integrative community since its formation in 1978. With the recent merger with the Academic Collaborative of Integrative Health, the organization has combined forces with the most important pioneers of the integrative health movement for maximum impact. Together, they are creating health and wellness on a global scale through education, collaboration, and building a global movement.

