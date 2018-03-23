MarchForOurLives: FrankiKMusic Provides Both Creatively and Financially: Pens "Wouldn't It Be Nice - No More Guns" to Contribute Musical Support

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wouldn't It Be Nice – No More Guns is a Satire of Wouldn't It Be Nice, a sweet and iconic song from the 1960s-era Beach Boys. No More Guns ironically juxtaposes the innocence of those images against today's violence and political polarization as it makes a powerful demand for change.

Crafted with new Parody lyrics by Los Angeles-based Songwriter FrankiK, No More Guns cleverly and dramatically tackles the issue of schoolyard gun violence. "This topic comes straight from my heart," commented FrankiK. "I hope that No More Guns will help realign people from the polarization of embattled individual identities to a true participatory security community. Though the song may be interpreted as literally as a call to ban guns, its intent is really that of providing a Wake Up Call so we may explore new possibilities," he says.

FrankiKMusic Supports March For Our Lives: With the release of No More Guns coinciding with the March For Our Lives on Saturday, March 24th, FrankiK has committed to support March For Our Lives by Donating $1 for each Like, $2 for each Comment and $3 for each Share (up to $2500) when people connect with the song on the following sites:

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/frankikmusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/FrankiKMusic/status/976300920848883712

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/frankikmusic/posts/1686898721396144:0

Instagram –https://www.instagram.com/p/BgkiCsTlqpr/?taken-by=frankikmusic

SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/frankikmusic/wouldnt-it-be-nice-no-more-guns

For more information about The March: # marchforourlives https://marchforourlives.com

No More Guns' lyrics explode with passion-for-the-cause: "Wouldn't it be nice if we were Bolder?//Then we'd learn to live with No More Guns//And wouldn't it be nice to Be Together?// In a kinda' world where we Get Along//No More Guns: Let's stop this war Forever//We'll change it all: And Sleep much Better////Don't we know that pistols won't Protect Us?//They scare the shit out of Me and You//So many Schools: They're Cryin' Together//Ain't it 'bout time to try Something New?//Let's work together: Start the Mending!// Oh, wouldn't it be Nice?//Put down our guns: No Peace without it//Let's give it our best shot////Then No More Guns' Remembrance Section calls out specifics of Political Influence as well as Gun Violence: Hey NRA: Whatya' say?// Columbine…You gave us a sign…//Sandy Hook… 29 they took…//Parkland… Let's take a stand // Vegas… 58 dead: Shot in the head// Aurora//Virginia Tech//Fort Hood //San Bernardino//Sutherland Springs//An Eye for an Eye… Why?// When will we learn? //Fighting… Killing…//Stop this, God willing!//Remember a man named Brady?//Join us: Don't say Maybe!//Pray for peace!

Franki K Music is a Los Angeles-based songwriter/lyricist creating eclectic musical styles that connect with diverse audiences. No More Guns is published by Hot Spots, Inc. DBA FrankiKMusic.

FrankiKMusic also recently released Gender Genocide -- a popular anthem to empower women in their fight against abuse. (#MeToo, indeed!) Thanks to Rayko of the epic rock band Lolita Dark and Franki-k, her collaborator and co-writer, this battle now has a song: Gender Genocide tackles these issues head-on. www.GenderGenocide.com

