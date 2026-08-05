Marex Invests in Digital Prime Technologies Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prime Technologies Inc., a provider of institutional digital asset technology solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Marex Group Limited ('Marex' or the 'Group', Nasdaq: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform providing market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets.

The investment builds on Marex's relationship with Digital Prime Technologies as a strategic participant on Tokenet, the global institutional-grade digital and tokenized asset lending marketplace developed in partnership with EquiLend. Tokenet applies proven securities lending workflows, risk controls, and lifecycle management to digital and tokenized assets, delivering the operational rigor, governance, and transparency required by institutional market participants.

Marex, Digital Prime Technologies and Galaxy Digital are working with EquiLend to establish the institutional infrastructure that will enable traditional financial institutions to confidently participate in digital asset lending. By extending the familiar operating models, controls, and workflows that banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and other financial institutions already rely upon, Tokenet enables firms to expand into digital asset lending in a manner consistent with their existing operational, risk, and compliance frameworks.

For traditional financial institutions, the promise of digital assets has long been shadowed by a fundamental challenge: how do you participate in a new asset class without abandoning the operational discipline, regulatory rigor, and risk management frameworks that define how you do business? Tokenet answers that question.

Steve Hood, Head of Clearing Americas at Marex, commented: "The demand from institutional investors for digital assets is growing, and the tools we use to service clients need to be built with the high operational and risk management standards financial institutions already rely upon. Marex is proud to play a role in bringing those standards to digital asset lending, enabling more clients to access a wider suite of services."

"This investment reinforces our vision of creating the institutional operating model for digital asset lending," said James Runnels, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Prime Technologies. "Marex brings decades of experience serving global financial institutions, and having them join us as both a strategic investor and participant further validates our mission of delivering the infrastructure that enables traditional finance to participate confidently in digital asset markets. Together with Marex and Galaxy Digital, and supported by EquiLend's platform expertise, we are delivering a solution that allows institutions to extend their existing business models into digital assets without reinventing the way they operate."

Digital Prime Technologies will use the investment to accelerate Tokenet's product development, expand institutional connectivity, and further strengthen the platform's capabilities for the global digital and tokenized asset lending market. Together with EquiLend's extensive network and Marex's institutional reach, Tokenet is well positioned to help shape the next generation of institutional market infrastructure, enabling financial institutions around the world to adopt digital assets with greater confidence, efficiency, and operational consistency.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

For more information, please visit https://digitalprimetechnologies.com/.

About Marex

Marex Group Limited (NASDAQ:MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Media Contacts:

Digital Prime Technologies: [email protected]

Marex: [email protected]

EquiLend: [email protected]

Galaxy Digital: [email protected]

SOURCE Digital Prime Technologies