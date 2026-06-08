TEMPE, Ariz., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy that supports research into America's most pressing problems and evidence-based solutions to solve them, awarded Maricopa Community Colleges and the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation (MCCF) a multi-year, $16 million grant to help more students earn a degree or transfer to a partner institution. Arnold Ventures' investment marks the largest single contribution made by a philanthropic organization in the system's history. Funding will support the launch of Commit2Completion at three colleges: Glendale Community College, Phoenix College, and Scottsdale Community College, with plans to expand the program across the system's 10 colleges.

Maricopa Community Colleges, MCCF, and Arnold Ventures Announce $16 Million Grant to Support Student Outcomes

"Maricopa's launch of Commit2Completion represents exactly the kind of high-value investment the field needs—one that intentionally connects students to programs with strong labor market returns and provides the comprehensive supports required to actually get them across the finish line," said Kelly McManus, Executive Vice President of Education for Arnold Ventures. "Too often, higher education systems focus on access without ensuring completion, but this effort is grounded in a clear commitment to helping far more students earn credentials of real value at scale. Building on years of rigorous evidence—including our long-standing investment in evaluating and replicating the ASAP model—we're excited to see Maricopa bring this proven approach to a large, diverse district and demonstrate what it takes to deliver durable, high-ROI outcomes for students."

Modeling the Way

Commit2Completion is based on City University of New York's (CUNY) Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP), which is widely recognized as one of the nation's most effective student success models. ASAP is designed to improve outcomes for first-time, full-time students by combining academic pathways with advising and support that helps them stay enrolled, complete on time, and advance into in-demand careers with higher wages.

"CUNY is proud to see the ASAP model continue to take root in communities across the country, and Maricopa's Commit2Completion initiative is an inspiring example of what's possible when institutions commit to evidence-based student success. We are thrilled to see that Maricopa Community Colleges, with support from Arnold Ventures, is adapting this proven approach that CUNY launched nearly two decades ago to serve thousands more students and advance economic mobility," said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez.

Why the Investment Matters

Community colleges serve as an affordable, accessible entry point to higher education and enroll 38% of all undergraduates nationwide. Yet 40% of these students don't return to college for a second year to earn a certificate or degree. Many face barriers that lead to some college, no credentials, including being the first in their family to attend college, balancing school with work, raising children, and financial hardships, among other reasons.

"This $16 million investment from Arnold Ventures marks a significant moment for our system, as we welcome the largest single award in our institution's history—a moment I am proud to be part of," said Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Maricopa Community Colleges Chancellor. "It's a major step forward for Maricopa, but more importantly for our students, more than 145,000 of whom are seeking meaningful access to opportunity. With this support, we can expand proven practices that also reflect our long-term commitment to reducing barriers, creating clearer pathways, and increasing college completion rates that help lead to upward mobility."

Building on a Proven Model

Maricopa's Commit2Completion builds on the documented success of CUNY's ASAP model. CUNY's ASAP cohorts have three-year graduation rates nearly double for participating students, which have increased from 36.2% in fiscal year 2024 to 38.5% in fiscal year 2025.

By scaling CUNY's ASAP model, Maricopa Community Colleges will be able to provide more students with personalized, high-touch advising; structured course pathways that reduce wasted credits; wraparound services such as transportation, textbooks, and emergency aid; and stronger guidance toward immediate careers or transfer to traditional four-year institutions.

"The Arnold Ventures grant builds upon MCCF's 50-year legacy of changing lives through education by removing barriers that often stand in the way of completion," said Julie Dunnigan, MCCF President and CEO. "Together, we will scale funds to provide students with stipends and scholarships that further support their achievement. By utilizing proven strategies, this program empowers students to stay on track to obtain degrees and certificates that lead to long-term success for themselves and our community."

Commit2Completion reinforces Maricopa Community Colleges' data-driven focus on outcomes, aligns with emerging Workforce Pell accountability requirements, and strengthens the system's ability to partner with employers on internships.

Learn more about Maricopa Community Colleges at maricopa.edu.

About Arnold Ventures

Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy that supports research to understand the root causes of America's most persistent and pressing problems, as well as evidence-based solutions to address them. By focusing on systemic change and bipartisan policy reforms, AV works to improve the lives of American families, strengthen communities, and promote economic opportunity.

About Maricopa Community Colleges

The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) is one of the largest community college systems in the nation, serving approximately 140,000 students annually across 10 colleges. MCCCD offers affordable, high-quality education through associate degrees, bachelor's degrees, industry-recognized certificates, and workforce training programs. For more information, visit www.maricopa.edu.

About Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation

The Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation, with its donors and partners, supports the Maricopa County Community College District, its students, faculty, and staff through scholarships, programs, equipment, and financial and human capital. Visit www.mcccdf.org to learn more.

SOURCE Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD)