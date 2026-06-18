Marine 30x30 Finance Initiative to Help Bridge Ocean Conservation Funding Gap

MOMBASA, Kenya, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at a high-level event during the Our Ocean Conference, Minderoo Foundation and the Blue Nature Alliance officially launched the Marine 30x30 Finance Initiative. Supported by a $10 million commitment from the Minderoo Foundation, the initiative aims to help countries develop national ocean finance plans and establish sustainable, long-term financing to protect 30% of their national ocean territories by 2030.

Photo credit: Matthew Morgan/Island Conservation Society

While over 190 countries have committed to the 30x30 goal under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a critical barrier remains: the lack of reliable funding to move beyond "paper parks" toward effectively managed marine protected areas (MPAs). This initiative seeks to address that gap by developing country-driven marine finance plans, mobilizing capital, and establishing durable financing mechanisms like tourism fees and blue carbon initiatives.

The launch highlights partnerships with three inaugural pilot countries: Seychelles, French Polynesia, and the Dominican Republic. These countries are working with the Blue Nature Alliance to develop cost models and financial strategies that align conservation with national economic and social priorities.

"Biodiversity and habitats are declining faster than at any other time in human history," Minderoo Foundation founder Dr Andrew Forrest AO said. "Evidence shows that to secure healthy, productive and resilient ocean ecosystems, at least 30 per cent of land and sea needs to be safeguarded in conservation areas by 2030.

"Finance is one of the key roadblocks to effective implementation of marine protected areas (MPAs). Few MPAs have sufficient funding or necessary finance plans, and this problem will only become more acute as countries work to achieve their 30x30 commitments. Given the fast-approaching deadline and the critical barrier that funding plays in achieving these commitments, countries need urgent support to develop national ocean finance plans.

"Today's announcement will help bridge the gap between ambitious targets and effective outcomes, ensuring that MPAs deliver real benefits for biodiversity, ecosystems, and coastal communities."

"Securing the future of our oceans requires moving from ambitious targets to durable, on-the-ground implementation," added Chris Stone, Conservation Finance Lead for the Blue Nature Alliance. "By partnering with these three pilot countries, we are demonstrating how rigorous financial planning can turn commitments into conservation impact. Our goal is to create a scalable roadmap that any coastal or island state can use to fund their 30x30 marine ambitions effectively."

Insights from the Pilot Countries

A global leader in blue finance, the Government of Seychelles is working through the Seychelles Conservation, Climate Change and Adaptation Trust (SeyCCAT) to develop a comprehensive national marine finance roadmap to address the budget shortfall in effectively managing its MPA network.

"Seychelles has long believed that small island nations can lead the world in ocean protection. We were first to pioneer the debt-for-nature swap, and today 30% of our waters are protected. But leadership means being honest, and admitting that managing that commitment effectively requires sustained funding that we are still working to secure. Through this partnership with the Blue Nature Alliance and Minderoo, we are building the financial roadmap that matches the scale of our ambition, so that our marine protected areas remain a source of life and livelihood for Seychellois for generations to come. We hope the lessons and approaches developed through this initiative can help light the path for other ocean nations working to turn conservation commitments into lasting, well-financed protection."

Marie-May Jeremie, Minister for Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Seychelles

The first Caribbean nation to achieve the 30x30 goal, the Dominican Republic is now exploring multiple potential innovative financing mechanisms, including blue carbon, parametric insurance, and blended finance.

"The Dominican Republic is proud to be the first Caribbean nation to reach the 30×30 goal, but for us this is not the finish line, it is the beginning of a new stage. Effective conservation requires sustainable financing, and that is exactly what this initiative helps us build. By creating the financial tools needed to protect our marine ecosystems over the long term, we are turning ambitious commitments into tangible benefits for our coastal communities, our economy, and future generations."

Armando Paíno Henríquez, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Dominican Republic

Home to the world's largest MPA covering its entire 4.5 million km² exclusive economic zone, French Polynesia is exploring a conservation trust fund and legal institutional options to manage its vast ocean area sustainably.

"French Polynesia has demonstrated that ambition for ocean conservation is possible, even for small island territories entrusted with vast ocean spaces. Our challenge today is to ensure that protection is matched by the long-term resources needed for effective management. Through the development of a long-term conservation finance framework, we hope to identify innovative and sustainable financing solutions that will allow us to safeguard Tainui Atea while supporting the wellbeing and resilience of our island communities."

Taivini Teai, Minister of Environment and Marine Resources of French Polynesia

In addition to country-specific work, the Marine 30x30 Finance Initiative is launching a Community of Practice. This global network of experts will facilitate the sharing of practical lessons and technical knowledge with the goal of strengthening networks of marine finance experts and enhancing global marine finance capacity.

About Minderoo Foundation: Minderoo Foundation is driven by a commitment to create a future where people and the environment we depend on can thrive. Our work focuses on strengthening communities, advancing gender equality and protecting natural ecosystems. While our approach centres on long-term systems change, when urgent challenges arise, including humanitarian crises, we act quickly through targeted impact missions. We drive change by working alongside those closest to the challenge, advocating for reform, building evidence for what works and developing solutions when none exist.

About the Blue Nature Alliance: The Blue Nature Alliance is a global partnership that collaborates with governments, NGOs, local and Indigenous communities, scientists, and other organizations to catalyze and accelerate large-scale ocean conservation. The Alliance supports the marine conservation work of more than 130 partners in approximately 50 sites across the globe, in all five oceans and the high seas. It was founded and is led by Conservation International, The Pew Charitable Trusts, The Global Environment Facility, Minderoo Foundation, and the Rob Walton Foundation. Learn more at bluenaturealliance.org.