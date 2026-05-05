Marine Money Unveils 2025 Ship Finance "Deals of the Year" Award Winners

PORTLAND, Maine, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Money is pleased to announce the winners of its 22nd annual "Deals of the Year" Awards. A full list of winners is available on the Marine Money website, you can see the list of winners here. Members may also access the complete magazine online here. This information is additionally shared across Marine Money's social media channels.

"In the shipowning business—where significant capital commitments intersect with volatile and unpredictable markets—striking the right deal at the right time can make all the difference," said Matt McCleery, Managing Director of Marine Money. "For 22 years, we have had the privilege of recognizing the creativity, collaboration, and cross-market risk pricing that define excellence in maritime finance. We extend our sincere congratulations to all those involved."

"While funding volumes are in the billions and transaction structures are almost always multijurisdictional, Marine Money's 'Deals of the Year' Awards ultimately celebrate the people and relationships that make our industry so special. We are proud to honor the global shipowners, bankers, financial advisors, and legal professionals who work together to execute transactions that support one of the world's most essential industries."

Winning deal teams will be recognized during Marine Money Week, taking place June 15–17, 2026, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in photo sessions and networking events.

For more information, please visit www.marinemoneyweek.com or www.marinemoney.com.

Media inquiries:

Lorraine Parsons — [email protected]

Decklyn Uttmark — [email protected]

SOURCE Marine Money / Diversified