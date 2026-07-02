Marine Veteran Who Spent a Lifetime Serving Others Receives Surprise Home Makeover as Community Rallies for America 250®

SALADO, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three decades, Marine Corps Veteran Minnie Whitzel answered the call to serve.

She served her country for 31 years. She founded VFW Post 12235. She spent countless hours helping Veterans in need, building community, and ensuring no Veteran felt forgotten.

Minnie Surprise Home Makeover Reveal Community Welcome Home

But after a series of diﬃcult life circumstances forced Minnie to start over, the woman who had spent a lifetime helping others, suddenly found herself in need of help herself. She was sleeping on an air mattress in a home desperately in need of repairs. What happened next is a powerful reminder of what community looks like. As part of a special America 250® episode, the award-winning television series Moving With The Military surprised Minnie with a life-changing home makeover. Veterans, volunteers, local businesses, and community members came together to transform her home and honor a woman whose impact on the community cannot be measured.

Over several days, dozens of volunteers worked side by side to complete landscaping, drainage improvements, plumbing repairs, painting, lighting upgrades, new doors, furnished living spaces, a refreshed laundry room, and countless other improvements designed to restore comfort, dignity, and independence.

"What makes this story extraordinary isn't the renovation," said hosts Maria and Patrick Reed. "It's the people. An entire community showed up for someone who has spent her life showing up for others." The episode is part of Moving With The Military's America 250® celebration, highlighting the service, sacrifice, and citizenship that continue to define our nation 250 years after its founding.

"America 250® isn't just about reflecting on our nation's history," said Maria Reed, Executive Producer and Host of Moving With The Military. "It's about recognizing the people who continue to embody the values that built this country—service, sacrifice, resilience, and community. Minnie spent decades serving her nation and fellow Veterans. This makeover is our way of saying thank you, and reminding her that she is not alone."

The transformation was made possible through the support of title sponsor Newrez, a top VA lender* and Military Friendly® company that has partnered with Moving With The Military for seven consecutive seasons and over 50 home makeovers to honor Veteran and Military families across the country. Newrez currently serves hundreds of thousands of Veterans and Military families nationwide, underscoring its long-standing commitment to the Military community.

"At Newrez, supporting Veterans isn't something we do once a year—it's part of who we are," said Brittany Boccher, National Director - VA Strategy & Military Engagement at Newrez. "Minnie's story represents the very best of our country. She dedicated her life to serving others, and we're honored to help ensure she knows her service and sacrifice have not been forgotten. As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, this project is a powerful reminder of what's possible when communities come together to make home happen for those who have given so much."

The episode culminates in an emotional reveal as Minnie returns home to see the transformation for the first time and witness the impact of a community determined to thank her for a lifetime of service.

In a time when division often dominates headlines, Minnie's story oﬀers a diﬀerent message, one of gratitude, generosity, and neighbors helping neighbors. A message that feels especially meaningful as America approaches its 250th anniversary.

Episode premieres July 2, 2026 on VetStreamTV, YouTube and Facebook.

About Moving With The Military

Moving With The Military is an award-winning home makeover television series hosted by Retired Army Veteran Patrick Reed and Maria Reed that honors Veteran and Military families through life-changing renovations and community-driven acts of service. The series has transformed dozens of homes across the country while sharing stories of resilience, sacrifice, and hope. To learn more about Moving With The Military visit www.movingwiththemilitary.tv

About Newrez

Newrez LLC ("Newrez"), a Rithm Capital Corp. company, is a top five mortgage lender and a top three primary mortgage servicer, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, dedicated to providing a customer-first experience throughout the homeownership journey. Newrez oﬀers industry leading servicing capabilities, delivering for homeowner customers from the Newrez portfolio and those of its third-party customers, as well as a robust origination model with presence in the retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer direct verticals. Newrez's mission is "to do everything possible to make home happen" through a wide array of products and services. Newrez was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA. To learn more about Newrez, visit www.newrez.com.

Link To Image Gallery

http://movingwiththemilitary.tv/america-250-gallery

©2026 Moving With The Military, LLC. All Rights Reserved. This video is not intended to imply endorsement, recommendation, or aﬃliation by the United States Government. Moving With The Military or its partners are not aﬃliated with any US government agency or entity. *2025 #2 Top VA Lender per Scotsman Guide Newrez LLC, 1100 Virginia Dr., Suite 125, Fort Washington, PA 19034. 1-888-673-5521. NMLS #3013. Doing business as Newrez Mortgage LLC in the state of Texas. Alaska Mortgage Lender License #AK3013. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #919777. Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. Massachusetts Lender #ML-3013. Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Banking Department. For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.

America 250® is a registered trademark of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission.

For More Information

Media Contact

Maria Reed

Executive Producer

954-610-0297

www.movingwiththemilitary.tv

[email protected]

SOURCE Moving With The Military