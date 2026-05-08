Mariner Finance Reaches Settlement Agreement with the State of Tennessee

BALTIMORE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariner Finance ("Mariner"), a licensed and regulated traditional installment lender that responsibly serves more than 700,000 Americans, today announced it has reached a settlement agreement with the State of Tennessee.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter and remain committed to providing responsible financial solutions that improve the lives of Americans," said Joshua Johnson, Mariner Finance CEO. "We have cooperated fully throughout this process and hold ourselves to the highest standard of customer care, ensuring we meet all state and federal regulations. We appreciate the confidence our customers place in us and are committed to continuing to be a trusted partner now and for the years to come."

The settlement resolves the claims of Tennessee in a legal action brought in 2022, which Tennessee joined in 2024. Mariner has cooperated fully throughout the entire process while continuing to provide critical financial solutions to meet the needs of customers. It is important to reinforce that the settlement agreement does not find any wrongdoing on the part of Mariner. Though Mariner has steadfastly disagreed with the allegations throughout this process, we believe that resolving this matter is in the best interest of the company, our team, and our customers.

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About Mariner Finance, LLC

Since 1927, the Mariner Finance family of companies has provided individually tailored and convenient lending options to its customers to pair them with a personal loan that meets their immediate needs. Mariner Finance provides hard-working consumers responsible access to credit through respectful, compassionate, and efficient service. Our experienced team members take pride in finding options that are beneficial to each customer's specific needs and are ready to assist every customer. Superior customer service is the reason for our continued success and why we are recognized by our customers as the community's consumer finance company of choice.

SOURCE Mariner Finance