Marit Health Welcomes 100,000 U.S. Clinicians, Becoming the Fastest-Growing Community Platform in Medicine

In its first 15 months, Marit has become the most comprehensive AI-powered compensation intelligence and jobs platform for clinicians

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marit Health, the AI-powered platform and clinician community, today announced that 100,000 U.S. clinicians use its platform, just 15 months after launch, making it the fastest-growing community platform in medicine. The milestone comes as the United States faces a projected physician shortage of up to 86,000 by 2036. Forty-two percent of physicians report burnout symptoms, and doctors who leave clinical practice do so at a mean age of 48, nine years younger than just two decades ago.

At the same time, the way physicians work has changed, with nearly 80% now employed by hospitals, health systems or corporate entities, compared to just 40% a decade ago. In March 2025, clinicians and former Glassdoor executives launched Marit to help physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) thrive in one of the most consequential career landscapes, so they can find the right opportunities, access the information they need, and do their best work.

Marit Health now welcomes 100,000 clinicians, making it the fastest-growing AI-powered community platform in medicine. Post this

"Physicians spend up to 15 years in training, but the average doctor who leaves clinical practice does so after just 10 years of practicing medicine," said Vikas Sabnani, Marit Health co-founder and CEO. "The system does a great job training our physicians to become exceptional practitioners of care, but it does not prepare them for a successful career in practicing medicine. When we started Marit, we set out to change that by empowering clinicians with a free, comprehensive set of data and tools they deserve. The fact that 100,000 of them have joined this community in just over a year tells us the problem was even bigger than we thought. We're just getting started."

Marit's jobs platform launched in October 2025 and is already among the top jobs platforms in medicine1, surpassing antiquated job boards. AI enriches the more than 100,000 jobs displayed on Marit, and each listing has the details that matter to clinicians, including practice information, compensation, benefits, shifts, and schedule, so clinicians can find and apply to new opportunities. Across the country, health systems and provider groups—from academic systems in metro areas such as Northwell Health to community health systems in rural areas such as Benefis Health—use Marit's AI-powered matching and compensation benchmarking to automatically surface qualified physician and APP candidates without manual sourcing.

Marit quickly became the largest and most comprehensive real-time compensation intelligence platform for practicing physicians, advanced practice providers (APPs), residents, fellows and medical students. For free, clinicians can access more than 30,000 peer-reported salaries across 190 specialties and subspecialties, including the detailed compensation factors clinicians care about such as schedules, shifts, call burden, wRVUs, and benefits. Complementing the real-time data, verified clinicians also have free access to the latest industry compensation benchmarks from the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) for their own specialty.

"Marit has created an incredible tool to help us streamline competitive market analysis to help make informed decisions faster," said Judith Heller, Northwell Health vice president, physician recruitment. "The pace at which the team has been introducing thoughtful AI innovation is exactly what this category has needed. We see evidence that the physicians in the market are responding to this information."

Marit's rapid growth reflects a broader shift in how clinicians approach their careers, demanding the same transparency that has long been standard in other industries. To join the Marit Health community, visit: https://www.marithealth.com/. For employers, visit: https://www.marithealth.com/employers.

About Marit Health:

Marit Health is the fastest-growing AI-powered platform and clinician community in medicine. Launched in 2025 by clinicians and former Glassdoor executives, Marit gives physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) the information and tools they need to thrive in their careers. Marit is the top AI-powered jobs platform for clinicians and has the most comprehensive clinician-reported real-time salary intelligence platform, including industry compensation benchmarks from MGMA and AMGA. Marit is backed by Define Ventures, F-Prime, Reach Capital, a number of physician founders, and the founders of Glassdoor and Zillow. Learn more at marithealth.com.

1 Based on medical job board site visits, according to Similarweb as of May 2026

SOURCE Marit Health