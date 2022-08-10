Marjorie Strebe Addresses the Question "Who Gets Blamed When a Child's Development Lags Behind Their Peers?" with Her Biography, Another Day, Another Challenge

According to Strebe, "You are not alone in your quest for answers."

TRENTON, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the number of babies born in the U.S. alone was 3,659,289. Out of that number, more than 330,000 children (roughly 9%) will suffer from ADHD, one in five are affected by dyslexia, and approximately 83,000 (1 in 44) will be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Then there's a rare genetic disorder called Williams syndrome. That's only 4 types of special needs. As a result, the parents of children facing these challenges endure a never-ending barrage of criticism and judgment.

Another Day, Another Challenge: the Biography of a Child with Williams Syndrome

Very often those children deal with disabilities that are the cause of behavior issues and learning challenges. And when someone lacks knowledge or understanding, they are quick to pass judgment. So, the less people know about a mental disability and the cause for a child's delayed development, the more likely they are to blame the parents, especially the mother. And that's exactly what happened to Marjorie Strebe, author of Another Day, Another Challenge: the Biography of a Child with Williams Syndrome ($16.95, December 2021).

Strebe tells the story of her daughter, diagnosed at age three with a disorder that most physicians had not heard of, let alone the general population. Regardless of their ignorance of Williams syndrome, nearly everyone had an opinion.

"You underestimate Michelle's intelligence." (Sunday school teacher)

"That kid is just a spoiled rotten brat. All she needs is some good discipline." (Family member)

"If Michelle were mine, I'd straighten her up in a hurry." (Family member)



Family and friends were quick to pass judgment on the Strebes' because their daughter talked so intelligently. Unfortunately, the doctors were no better: "Don't you know that a baby's birth weight should triple by the time they're a year old?"

"The parents obviously need counseling in pediatric nutrition."

"Because doctors did not understand Michelle's condition, they automatically blamed me for her failure to thrive," said Strebe. "Yet while her developmental delays grew more numerous and more noticeable, the doctors brushed off my concerns as not worth noting while accusing me of not properly caring for her."

If you're the parent of a mentally disabled child, you've been there: judgmental doctors, critical family members, unsympathetic neighbors and friends – all of whom question your parenting ability because of your child's behavior. You're not alone in the fight for your child. Another Day, Another Challenge shares Strebe's struggles, challenges, and encouragement; what she learned and how she overcame some of her many obstacles in landing Michelle the help she so desperately needed.

Another Day, Another Challenge: The Biography of a Child with Williams Syndrome, Third Edition ($16.95, 290 pages, 6 x 9, paperback, ISBN: 978-1-7372025-2-3) is available at most major online book sellers. For more information, visit www.marjiestrebe.com.

