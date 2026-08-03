Mark Fischer and Aaron Black Acquire Lane Office Furniture, Inc.

New Principals to lead the next chapter of Lane Office's 104-year legacy

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Office Furniture, Inc., a boutique commercial furniture dealer headquartered in New York, announced today that Mark Fischer, who most recently served as CEO, has signed an agreement to acquire the company alongside industry veteran Aaron Black. Fischer and Black will serve as Co-Principals of Lane Office.

This acquisition marks a new chapter for Lane Office following 34 years of ownership by Gregory F. Burke, who will remain involved with the company throughout the transition. Fischer and Black will build on Lane's legacy with renewed energy and a sharpened focus on culture, client service, and growth, including a deepened partnership with MillerKnoll and expanded delivery of Digital Component Construction through FalkbuiltNY.

"At first, I was a bit nervous about this acquisition because of the inherent risk of owning a business, but as Aaron and I dove more into it, the nerves turned into excitement," said Fischer. "You can feel the buzz around the office and industry, which is incredibly invigorating and extremely exciting – we're thrilled about this opportunity."

Visit laneoffice.com to explore its portfolio and services.

Aaron Black brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial construction, including 10 years at a major national office furniture dealer, most recently as Executive Vice President. "Both my parents were entrepreneurs, and it has been a dream of mine to follow in their footsteps," said Black, Co-Principal of Lane Office. "I'm excited to help lead a team primed for disruption. I've admired Mark's work ethic as a competitor since joining the industry, and when the opportunity to work with him came along, it was an easy yes."

"Although Lane Office has been around for 104 years, Aaron and I are the new guys on the block," said Fischer. "With that comes fresh energy, new ideas, and a renewed sense of rigor. Together, we'll build on the legacy that has brought us this far and help shape one that lasts for the next 104 years."

About Lane Office

Founded in 1922, Lane Office is a MillerKnoll Authorized Dealer and the exclusive Falkbuilt New York branch, delivering design-forward workplace environments and Digital Component Construction to clients nationwide. To learn more about Lane Office's services and explore its project portfolio, visit laneoffice.com.

If you have additional questions, please contact Aiyanna Watson, Marketing Manager

at [email protected].

SOURCE Lane Office