Mark Olson Launches New Pipeline Integrity Venture

Veteran entrepreneur begins building leadership team to commercialize new pipeline intervention technology.

HOUSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Olson, a longtime critical energy transportation infrastructure technology entrepreneur and founder of multiple companies serving the sector, has launched a new venture focused on commercializing proven pipeline isolation and intervention technologies.

Mark Olson, longtime energy technology entrepreneur, launches new venture for pipeline isolation and intervention. Post this Energy transfer technology entrepreneur Mark Olson announces new company focused on commercializing proven pipeline isolation and intervention technologies. Mark Olson

Olson is leading a group of investors and industry professionals in the acquisition of a startup specializing in smart plugging technology. The company will help onshore liquid and gas pipeline operators perform safe and efficient isolations for repair, maintenance, and construction activities while minimizing operational disruption.

The venture represents Olson's latest effort to advance innovation in energy infrastructure following more than 35 years of industry leadership. His experience includes founding Cornerstone Pipeline Inspection Group (CPIG) and later ENTEGRA, which became a recognized leader in pipeline integrity services before its acquisition by NDT Global in 2025.

"I've dedicated my career to making pipelines better and helping operators better understand the condition of their assets," said Olson. "This opportunity is about helping them make those improvements, as well as other routine maintenance activities more effectively and more safely. We see a real need in the market and are building a team with the experience to meet it."

The company name and additional details regarding leadership and commercial plans will be announced in the coming months.

Professionals interested in career opportunities are encouraged to connect with Mark Olson via LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mark Olson