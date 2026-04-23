Markable, The Creator Platform Powering $1 Billion in Social Commerce Sales, Introduces Free Tier

"Creators are some of the hardest-working entrepreneurs out there. They're posting daily, managing communities and negotiating brand deals," says Joy Tang, Founder and CEO of Markable. "They need smarter workflows that save them hours every week and put real money in their pockets. We've shown that the right tools can transform a creator's business with the incredible community we've built at Markable. Adding a powerful free tier is our commitment to equalizing opportunities for creators."

The Tools That Top Creators Use Are Now Available To Everyone

Markable's tools enable creators to grow their businesses 6x organically and save up to two hours a day. Until now, Markable's platform was available only to a curated network of creators. Today, many of those same tools are free to all. Here's some of what creators are getting:

Free Smart, Deep Links - Route followers directly into a native shopping app for a seamless, friction-free checkout experience. More clicks that convert, fewer abandoned carts. And with unlimited links, creators can tag every product in every post without restriction.

- Route followers directly into a native shopping app for a seamless, friction-free checkout experience. More clicks that convert, fewer abandoned carts. And with unlimited links, creators can tag every product in every post without restriction. Free AutoDM - Automatically trigger up to 2,000 replies to comments with the right message and links when people use specific keywords, so creators don't have to be online 24/7. Also, creators can DM and follow up with updated messages to anyone who commented in the last seven days.

- Automatically trigger up to 2,000 replies to comments with the right message and links when people use specific keywords, so creators don't have to be online 24/7. Also, creators can DM and follow up with updated messages to anyone who commented in the last seven days. AI Product Collage - Create shoppable product collages in seconds. These visuals turn browsers into buyers, and can be built in minutes.

- Create shoppable product collages in seconds. These visuals turn browsers into buyers, and can be built in minutes. Viral Products - Never wonder what's trending again. Markable surfaces top-selling products of the day by category, giving creators a real-time pulse on what their audience actually wants to buy before they even know they want it.

What Creators Are Saying

"I would never have imagined in a million years that DM automation and all the features that Markable AI offers would truly change my business and make it more profitable than it was. One of my very good content creator friends told me about Markable AI, and I'm so glad I listened to her and signed up, because it truly changed my life. I think they're one of the best apps out there, and their boosting program is just life-changing."

— Elnaz Hamai @elnazhamai

The Opportunity for Creators Is Massive

Social commerce is no longer the future. It's here, and it's booming. Creators can get started on their journey with Markable today. Sign up for free access to the app at markable.ai.

About Markable

Markable is the preferred creator platform and agency, projected to generate billions in annual sales by the end of 2026.

Our all-in-one platform features deep links, Meta Ad-compatible autoDM, AI collage, and AI bio link tools, helping creators boost sales by, in many cases, 6x or more organically, and 10–20x with AI-powered paid ad traffic.

Trusted by thousands of creators, Markable turns everyday content into commerce, helping creators earn more, faster.

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SOURCE Markable AI