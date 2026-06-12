Marler Clark Expands Lawsuit on Behalf of Child Who Suffered Kidney Failure Following Kabob Shop E. coli Outbreak

SEATTLE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, has amended its lawsuit arising from an E. coli outbreak linked to contaminated beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop, located at 2921 Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, adding three major food distribution companies as defendants.

The amended complaint adds US Foods Holding Corp., US Foods, Inc., and Dot Foods, Inc. as defendants in the litigation filed on behalf of a child who suffered severe and life-threatening complications after consuming contaminated beef kofta associated with the outbreak.

Food Safety Expert Bill Marler speaks out about E.coli in our food and his decades long career as an advocate, promoting legislation to prevent outbreaks and holding industry accountable. Marler is featured in the current Netflix documentary called Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, which examines food safety in the United States.

According to the lawsuit, the child became infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli after eating food traced to the outbreak. The child's condition rapidly deteriorated, requiring hospitalization at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. During treatment, the child developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a serious complication of E. coli infection that can cause acute kidney failure, anemia, and other life-threatening conditions.

As a result of HUS, the child required dialysis and blood transfusions while hospitalized.

"Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome is one of the most devastating complications we see in E. coli cases, particularly in young children," said attorney Bill Marler of Marler Clark. "This child endured kidney failure, dialysis, blood transfusions, and a prolonged hospitalization. Our investigation has identified additional entities in the food supply chain that may bear responsibility for allowing contaminated beef to reach consumers."

The amended lawsuit alleges that contaminated beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop caused the child's illness and seeks to hold all responsible parties accountable, including companies involved in the sourcing, distribution, and sale of the beef product.

Marler Clark's ongoing investigation has focused on tracing the path of the contaminated beef through the food distribution chain. The addition of US Foods Holding Corp., US Foods, Inc., and Dot Foods, Inc. reflects evidence developed during that investigation regarding the movement of the beef product before it reached the restaurant.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the child's medical expenses, pain and suffering, permanent injuries, future medical care, and other damages.

"Food safety responsibilities do not begin and end at the restaurant door," said William Marler. "Every participant in the food supply chain has an obligation to ensure that food reaching consumers is safe. When contaminated food causes catastrophic injuries to a child, we will pursue accountability wherever the evidence leads."

About Marler Clark

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of foodborne illness outbreaks. For more than three decades, Marler Clark attorneys have litigated landmark cases involving E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Hepatitis A, Cyclospora, and other foodborne pathogens. The firm's attorneys have represented thousands of outbreak victims across the United States and have recovered more than $900 million on behalf of clients injured by contaminated food and water.

Marler Clark's work has helped drive significant food safety improvements throughout the food industry, including changes in food production, processing, distribution, and restaurant practices designed to prevent future outbreaks and protect consumers.

For a Free Consultation, Contact Marler Clark

Individuals who became ill after eating at the restaurant, or who believe they may have been affected by this outbreak, are encouraged to contact Marler Clark for a free, no-obligation consultation. The firm's attorneys can help determine whether an illness may be connected to the outbreak and explain the legal options available to affected individuals and families.

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm