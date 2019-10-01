Marmon-Herrington Drops Cab Height 5" For AWD Conversions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marmon-Herrington announced today a new proprietary AWD Conversion option that minimizes cab height increase. The new conversion technology employs newly designed Marmon-Herrington sub-frames, step-frames, and front suspension configurations and reduces cab height increase from 10" to 5". The conversion is available for class 7 and 8 trucks (14-22k front axle weight ratings) and is available across various truck models based on specific engine and transmissions configurations.

Marmon-Herrington's new sub-frame and step-frame designs have been developed to achieve an overall decrease in cab height for supporting the latest generation of aerials with a Marmon-Herrington double reduction planetary front drive axle. The double reduction planetary axle design allows the axle's input torque to be distributed across the entire axle as compared to single reduction axles. Torque splitting in the Marmon-Herrington double reduction planetary axle allows for the use of a compact ring and pinion gearset, thus reducing the size of center section and increasing ground clearance all while achieving unparalleled durability and lower cab height increases.

"We have combined several new strategies with our MT-Series planetary drive axles to achieve remarkable height reduction. Marmon-Herrington provides our customers with best-in-class rigid axle AWD power and durability as well as industry leading ground clearance and low cab height," said Dan Souhan, Sales & Marketing Director for Marmon-Herrington. "We understand the importance of multiple performance characteristics when evaluating an AWD conversion and continually work to ensure Marmon-Herrington offers our customers the very best in every category."

"The combination of our new frame designs, our planetary drive axle, and a properly spec'd truck provides unparalleled performance in every key area," said Scott Williams, AWD Engineering Manager for Marmon-Herrington. "The primary areas that we continually focus on include: lowest possible cab height, highest possible ground clearance, unlimited speed and torque limitations, low tire wear, reduced maintenance, and zero down time. Our goal from an engineering side is to ensure that we set the bar in each of these areas while maintaining the unparalleled durability customers expect from Marmon-Herrington."

Two vehicles with reduced cab height AWD Conversions will be on display at the International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE) in Louisville, KY from October 1-3. Marmon-Herrington is in booth L-384 in L Lot.

Marmon-Herrington offers a full-range of double reduction, planetary axles and durable transfer cases for trucks and specialized vehicles within North America as well as class 6 through 8 all-wheel-drive conversions. With over 100 years of driveline know how, Marmon-Herrington sets the standards in each of its product offerings. Marmon-Herrington is a Marmon Highway Technologies/Berkshire Hathaway company. Marmon Highway Technologies (MHT) supports the transportation industry worldwide with a wide range of high-quality products and services. For more information, contact Dan Souhan, Marmon-Herrington, 13001 Magisterial Drive, Louisville, KY 40223, 269-873-5552, www.marmon-herrington.com.

