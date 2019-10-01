Marmon-Herrington Launches New 11.25" Bolt Circle Wheel End

The MT22 axle with 285mm wheel end will be standard on all Marmon-Herrington AWD conversions and will be offered as standard to all MT22 customers for all approved applications. Marmon-Herrington will continue to manufacture and support the 335mm bolt circle option for OE production and AWD customers.

"Our customers asked for it and we are excited to deliver the new 285mm wheel end. This product launch delivers the standard fit and wheel commonality our fleets need," said Dan Souhan, Sales & Marketing Director for Marmon-Herrington. "This expands our product line offering to our OE customers and allows for in-house Marmon-Herrington AWD conversions to use the wheels that originally come with the truck."

A Marmon-Herrington MT22 front drive steer axle with 285mm wheel ends will be on display at the International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE) in Louisville, KY from October 1-3. Marmon-Herrington is in booth L-384 in L Lot.

Marmon-Herrington offers a full-range of double reduction, planetary axles and durable transfer cases for trucks and specialized vehicles within North America as well as class 6 through 8 all-wheel-drive conversions. With over 100 years of driveline know how, Marmon-Herrington sets the standards in each of its product offerings. Marmon-Herrington is a Marmon Highway Technologies/Berkshire Hathaway company. Marmon Highway Technologies (MHT) supports the transportation industry worldwide with a wide range of high-quality products and services. For more information, contact Dan Souhan, Marmon-Herrington, 13001 Magisterial Drive, Louisville, KY 40223, 269-873-5552, www.marmon-herrington.com.

