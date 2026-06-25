Marmot's Wraptor Sleeping Bag Wins European Outdoor Award

The Wraptor Sleeping Bag claims a spot in the Camping & Travel category for its intuitive zipperless design

PETALUMA, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marmot is proud to announce that the Wraptor Down Sleeping Bag has been named a winner in the 2026 European Outdoor Awards, claiming Silver in the Camping & Travel category. The new awards program from the European Outdoor Group recognizes innovative outdoor brands and products that are elevating the industry.

The Wraptor

The legacy outdoor brand recently introduced the Wraptor Sleeping Bag as a tentpole of their Spring 2026 collection, in an effort to reimagine the sleeping bag experience. Designed with both performance and comfort in mind, Marmot replaced the traditional zipper with a magnetic closure system, integrated an overlapping dual-flap opening, and added an envelope style footbox that even allows you to put your feet out. The features of the Wraptor come together to provide intuitive temperature control, mobility with a blanket-like feel, and bring a new level of high-performance comfort to the three-season sleeping bag market.

"We are incredibly honored by this recognition, especially given European Outdoor Group's credibility and influence across the industry and among consumers," said Jon Graden, Vice President and Global General Manager. "Bringing the Wraptor to life was a brand-wide effort, and it is a true example of the quality and performance Marmot is known for, and our ongoing push towards innovation. We look forward to having more people take it on their next adventure."

The Wraptor Down Sleeping Bag was thoroughly tested for award consideration by a variety of expert to occasional outdoor users, with their priorities ranging from performance and innovation, to comfort and convenience; who stated, "What the jury found most compelling about the Wraptor is what it removes: the zipper has historically been the first point of failure in any down bag – subject to fabric snagging, cold bridging, and mechanical wear. By eliminating it, Marmot extends the bag's functional lifespan significantly. The gender-neutral cut in three lengths addresses a persistent fit issue and sleeping bags. The shell uses 100% recycled polyester on both top and bottom, pairing real sustainability with durability."

The Wraptor Sleeping Bag is offered in the awarded 650 fill power down, as well as a HL-ElixR® Eco synthetic insulation option, in a range of temperature ratings and lengths. All down sleeping bags are certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), ensuring traceability and ethical treatment throughout the supply chain. Wraptor Sleeping Bags are available for purchase at Marmot.com.

About Marmot Brand:

Marmot is an award-winning, globally distributed brand of high-performance, technical clothing, apparel and equipment. Since 1974, Marmot products have been worn by climbers, skiers, mountaineers and adventurers world-wide. Marmot pushes the limits of product innovation and technology by pioneering what is possible in the most extreme environments on earth. For more information about Marmot, please visit www.marmot.com.

SOURCE Marmot