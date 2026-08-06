Marquis Who's Who Honors John J. Murnane for Expertise in Accounting and Finance

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who is pleased to honor John J. Murnane, CPA, for his decades of expertise in accounting and finance. Mr. Murnane serves as a practice leader at Doeren Mayhew, a top 40 U.S. Certified Public Accounting firm, where he leads a team in providing comprehensive services to credit unions and banks across the country.

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Since the company he co-founded merged with Doeren Mayhew in 2015, he has continued to provide excellence in service to the industry, bringing together expertise in both accounting and finance to solve complex problems for clients.

From Golf to Accounting

Raised in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Mr. Murnane's first love was golf, a passion that continues to this day. He was inspired to take his first accounting class in high school because the instructor was his junior varsity golf coach. He quickly discovered a knack for accounting and majored in it at the University of Miami.

After graduating in 1987 with dual undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance, Mr. Murnane built his career as a young CPA on two pillars of service. The first was to say "yes" to all opportunities. "As a young professional, volunteer to do anything and everything," he advises. For him, this especially meant taking care of tasks that his seniors did not care to do. "That's probably the thing that helped me get along the furthest," he says.

For the second pillar, Mr. Murnane applied the same proactive approach to his clients, committing to solving their problems with alacrity. Early in his career, he read a study published by the Florida Institute; among the findings, the most prevalent client complaint about CPA firms was the lack of timely response to emails and phone calls.

During his nine years at Nearman & Lents P.A. and then after co-founding his own firm, Orth, Chakler, Murnane & Co., in 1996, Mr. Murnane made it his priority to change this approach to client service. He even stated in the firm's proposals that they would return phone calls within a few hours and made such expectations a core part of training new staff. "Any firm can do the technical work," he explains. "The difference is how you do it, how you explain things to people and your bedside manner."

Building on Success

Launching Orth, Chakler, Murnane & Co. was not easy and meant going without a paycheck for nearly a year. However, the new venture thrived, differentiating itself from competitors through its leadership's service mentality.

Mr. Murnane helped to lead the practice for 19 years until it merged with Doeren Mayhew in 2015. Since then, he has continued his work with credit unions as one of the firm's owners. The group of 160 employees he manages at Doeren Mayhew offers nine lines of business, including financial statement audits, internal audit services, mergers & acquisitions, information technology audits and regulatory compliance.

His day-to-day work requires addressing executive challenges in human resources, strategic planning and collaboration with partners and managers, drawing on his decades of leadership expertise in this industry. He also helps plan and organize three annual conferences hosted by the firm.

Besides starting his own firm, Mr. Murnane's proudest accomplishment is fatherhood. He recalls with joy his experiences coaching junior sports and seeing his boys thrive at baseball. He looks forward to returning to junior coaching after retirement, though he has set no definitive date for stepping away from full-time work in managing the Financial Institutions Group at Doeren Mayhew.

Looking back, he recalls the importance of mentors throughout his life, from his high school coach to Doug Orth and Hugh Chakler, who mentored him as he started a firm with them, to his wife, who mentors him every day. It is that perspective that drives his efforts to mentor young CPAs today and his intention of returning one day to coaching youth sports.

Recognized in the Field

Mr. Murnane has frequently received recognition for his work with credit unions and other financial institutions and has been honored for his expertise in this field. He is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has also helped Doeren Mayhew reach the top ranking of CPA firms serving the credit union industry.

Mr. Murnane has served as president of his local homeowners' association for 15 years and frequently participates in client-hosted charity golf events, including an annual fundraiser in Phoenix, Arizona, that raises between $750,000 and $1 million each year for the Phoenix Children's Hospital. In addition to donating to other children's charities, he supports Victory Junction, a youth camp in South Carolina that offers one-week experiences for children with severe disabilities.

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