Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America Invites Travelers to Embrace This Season's Top Luxury Travel Trends

PLANTATION, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers increasingly seek journeys centered on connection, discovery, and intentional experiences, Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America offers thoughtfully curated stays that invite guests to experience destinations beyond the guestroom. From pairing vibrant cities with secluded coastlines and engaging in hands-on cultural programming to embracing the emerging trend of "dusking" through meaningful sunset rituals, Marriott's portfolio offers endless ways to travel deeper.

Multi-Stop Trips: From City to Coast

Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, South Caicos

Travelers are extending their vacations by combining multiple destinations into one itinerary, and Marriott International's Mexico properties offer an ideal opportunity to do just that. Begin at The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, perched above Chapultepec Park with views of Paseo de la Reforma, the historic Chapultepec Forest, and the city's skyline. From its elevated guestrooms, destination-inspired spa treatments with indigenous ingredients, and Cacao Ceremony rooted in ancient Mesoamerican tradition, to acclaimed dining and easy access to key cultural sites, such as Chapultepec Castle and Monument to Cuauhtémoc, the hotel serves as a gateway to discovering Mexico's cultural capital.

From there, continue to Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the second Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico, which debuted in November 2025. Nestled between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the retreat offers a slower, more personalized approach to experiencing Mexico's coastline. Craftsmanship is felt at every turn, from indigenous artistry woven into the resort's design and cuisine that celebrates Mexico's heritage, to wellness journeys inspired by the Huichol community's sacred connection to the sea.

Hands-On Cultural Experiences That Go Beyond Sightseeing

Across the Caribbean, Marriott's resorts are inviting guests to connect with each destination through hands-on programming designed for all ages. Set on the white sand shores of South Caicos, Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, South Caicos, blends unpretentious island luxury with a strong focus on environmental stewardship. During Ocean Explorers Week this July and August, young travelers can become junior marine biologists through hands-on experiences with Salterra's Coral Reef Consortium, exploring coral labs, protected reefs, salt ponds and flamingo flats, with teens also able to participate in a PADI Discover Scuba® experience. In November, the resort will host a three-day Food & Wine Experience with Chef Adrian Forte, featuring an island cookout on a secluded cay, beachside celebrations and a chef-led dinner showcasing Caribbean-inspired cuisine and the flavors of South Caicos.

At The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, guests can experience Seven Mile Beach alongside some of the Caribbean's most celebrated culinary and environmental offerings. Through Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment, families explore Grand Cayman's mangroves, reefs and wildlife with expert naturalists, while additional experiences invite travelers to connect more deeply with the island, from a private culinary immersion at Blue by Eric Ripert, where guests work alongside the team behind the acclaimed restaurant's cuisine, to bespoke marine adventures at Stingray City and guided mangrove kayak excursions that combine exploration with conservation efforts.

Dusking: End the Day with an Evening Ritual

As more travelers look to slow down and savor the transition from day to night, evening rituals have become a highlight of the luxury travel experience. At the newly opened The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún, guests can embrace this growing trend each evening with the brand's signature Champagne Sabrage Ritual, where attendees are invited to pause, gather, and toast the evening ahead. Set along the serene shores of Costa Mujeres, the resort captures the spirit of Quintana Roo while combining contemporary design with the timeless traditions synonymous with The St. Regis.

On Mexico's Pacific coast at W Punta de Mita, sunset doesn't mark the end of the day; it signals the beginning of a new energy with its weekly Golden Hour ritual, where guests gather at the Living Room Bar every Friday for handcrafted cocktails, music, and ocean views as the sun dips below the horizon. The experience continues with sunset wellness rituals at AWAY® Spa, including sound healing, cacao ceremonies, and outdoor hydrotherapy, followed by destination-inspired dining at Rubra and signature cocktails that celebrate the flavors of Riviera Nayarit. As day turns to night, the Living Room Bar and WET Deck come alive, transitioning from golden hour into the social energy that defines the W Hotels experience.

At Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos, guests are encouraged to embrace the slower pace of sunset through daily experiences designed to transition mindfully into evening. From the resort's Art Walking Tour and restorative spa rituals like Mala & Mantras and Aromatherapy Sessions to immersive culinary offerings including Café de Olla Tastings, Tortilla Lessons, and Make Your Own Cocktail classes, each experience celebrates the culture and flavors of Baja. On the last Friday of every month, Jazz & Wine on Baja Beach pairs live music, curated wines, and ocean views for a sunset experience that embodies the spirit of dusking.

Grand Getaways Await

Whether combining multiple destinations, discovering a new culture through immersive programming, or taking time to enjoy the sunset, Marriott International's Caribbean & Latin America portfolio offers countless ways to make the most of the trip. To encourage longer stays, Marriott is offering its Grand Getaways promotion, with up to 10% off premium rooms when guests book a minimum two-night stay at participating hotels and resorts.

About Marriott International:

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.marriott.com/, and for the latest company news, visit https://www.marriottnewscenter.com/. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 560 landmark hotels, resorts, and yachts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

SOURCE Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America