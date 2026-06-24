Mars, Inc. and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate Name 2026 National History Tellers Award Recipient

Marcus P. Smith of The DuBois Freedom Center Honored for Excellence in Historic Storytelling

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Mars, Inc. and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate Name Marcus P. Smith of The DuBois Freedom Center the 2026 National History Tellers Award Recipient

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the History Tellers Award shines a spotlight on the educators, interpreters, preservationists, guides, and storytellers who keep our nation's history alive.

Marcus P. Smith is a history and interpretive fellow at The Du Bois Freedom Center, whose mission is to educate the public about the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois and the rich African American heritage of the Berkshires.

As a purpose-driven company with a history spanning more than a century, Mars believes in the power of history to educate, inspire, and inform the future, a commitment reflected through longstanding partnerships with some of the nation's most iconic historic institutions.

NEWARK, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Inc. and AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is proud to announce that Marcus P. Smith, a historian and interpreter at The Du Bois Freedom Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is the 2026 History Tellers Award winner. He will receive $15,000 as well as promotional support for himself and his institution.

The History Tellers Award

Marcus P. Smith, recipient of the 2026 National History Tellers Award

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the History Tellers Award, created by Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate, shines a spotlight on the educators, interpreters, preservationists, guides, and storytellers who keep our nation's history alive.

Through museums, historic sites, community preservation projects, educational programming, culinary tastings, and immersive storytelling, these individuals ensure the stories of America's past remain relevant, engaging, and accessible for future generations.

About Marcus P. Smith

Marcus P. Smith is a historic preservationist, public historian, and Ph.D. candidate in Afro-American Studies and Public History at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is a history and interpretive fellow at The Du Bois Freedom Center, whose mission is to educate the public about the life and legacy of civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois and the rich African American heritage of the Berkshires. Smith is also the Executive Director of the Black Grassroots Heritage Preservation Network, a national platform that uplifts Black-led preservation projects. His work centers on preserving and interpreting historically African-American communities and heritage sites through community-driven approaches.

"I'm honored to be receiving the History Tellers Award at this time in our nation's history. America's 250th anniversary isn't just about looking back, it's about understanding how those stories continue to shape who we are today," shared Marcus Smith. "This award shines a spotlight on those of us working every day to keep history alive."

"History is preserved in more than just books and archives. It is kept alive by passionate historians, interpreters, docents and community advocates who research, protect and share the stories that shape our understanding of America." says William Clements, Vice President Sponsorships/Premium Brands/Properties Mars, Inc. "Marcus Smith embodies what it means to be a History Teller and we couldn't be more excited to honor him as our 2026 winner."

Commitment to History

As a purpose-driven company with a history spanning more than a century, Mars believes in the power of history to educate, inspire, and inform the future, a commitment reflected through longstanding partnerships with some of the nation's most iconic historic institutions.

AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate, developed by Forrest E. Mars, Jr. in 2006 to bring history to life through immersive storytelling and authentic, 18th-century-inspired recipes, has become a trusted partner to historic sites nationwide, making Mars and AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate natural stewards of the History Tellers Award.

Selection Process

Nominations for the 2026 History Tellers were opened on May 4, 2026 and applications were reviewed by a selection committee of museum and history experts. Nominations for the 2027 History Tellers Award will open in August 2026.

About AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate:

The AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate brand was developed in 2006 by Mars Inc. to help educate consumers about the history of our multicultural nation through the engaging story of one of our most beloved foods…chocolate! With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate provides an artisanal, versatile way to eat, bake or drink a sweet taste of history. Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and made with no preservatives, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate currently comes in four formats: Tasting Squares, Tablet Bars, Grated Chocolate for baking/drinking and Gourmet Hot Cocoa. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is sold in over 50 fine gift shops at historic sites, museums and historic inns across the USA and Canada. The brand can also be found on Amazon.com, at www.AmericanHeritageChocolate.com and at the Ethel M Chocolates store in Henderson, Nevada. We are the Chocolate History People!

Learn more about AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact:



Lisa Vannerson





Mars Inc.





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