Marshmellow Overcoat Channels Classic Rock Spirit on New Album 'Beat a Dead Horse'

Spotify I YouTube I Website I Facebook I Instagram

BRADFORD, Penn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania rock band Marshmellow Overcoat has released their new studio album, 'Beat a Dead Horse,' arriving alongside lead single "Wrote a Letter to You." Formed by singer-songwriter Tyler Calkins in 2008 to blend the songwriting instincts of the sixties, seventies and nineties with a modern rock edge, the band has spent more than a decade building a devoted following across Western Pennsylvania and New York State, becoming one of the Southern Tier's most consistently popular live acts.

Marshmellow Overcoat - Photo by Britt Bukoski

"Wrote a Letter to You" carries real personal weight for Calkins. He had the bones of the song in his head for over a year before finishing it the day a close friend passed away, using the guitar as a way of reaching out one more time. Calkins has noted the lyrics also read as though they could be about his wife, giving the song a layered, dual meaning that runs through its every line. The track was recorded live at GCR Audio in Buffalo, New York, with Calkins on a Yamaha grand piano he has called one of the finest he has ever played, drawing on influences including John Lennon, Billy Joel, Warren Zevon, The Band and The Wallflowers.

'Beat a Dead Horse' rounds out "Wrote a Letter to You" with fellow singles "Walkin' Tonight" and "Castles They Live In," alongside seven additional original songs from the full band, Tyler Calkins on lead vocals, piano and guitar, Dave Verbocy on vocals and bass, Alan Hancock on guitar and Anthony Cavallaro on drums.

The album was recorded at GCR Audio and Mammoth Recording Studio in Buffalo, with sessions finished at Calkins's home studio, mixed and mastered by Brad Lauchert, and engineered by Michael Bridges and Joey Bastian. Artist Kevin Kurecki provided the album's artwork and collages.

Marshmellow Overcoat will bring the new album to audiences across Pennsylvania and New York throughout the summer, including a July 26 performance at the Kids and Cancer Benefit in the band's hometown of Bradford, where the group will donate half of its album and merchandise sales from the day.

With 'Beat a Dead Horse' now available on all digital platforms, as well as vinyl and CD, Marshmellow Overcoat continues to deliver on its promise of classic rock and roll for today.

Media Contact:

Eric Alper Public Relations

647-971-3742

SOURCE Marshmellow Overcoat