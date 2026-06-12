Martin's Point Military Partners with Washington Wild Things to Honor Veterans and Service Members

Martin's Point Military, (a not-for-profit health care organization that provides the greater northern Pennsylvania region with US Family Health Plan [TRICARE Prime] insurance plans for eligible military retirees, their families, and certain active-duty family members), had representatives on hand to present generous charitable contributions to non-profit organizations serving veterans and military members, including Veterans Leadership Program, Honor Flight Pittsburg, and Operation Homefront.

The gifts from Martin's Point will help provide military personnel and their families with access to support, opportunities, and resources in their communities.

Also present to throw out the ceremonial first pitches for the event were long-time Honor Flight Pittsburgh volunteer, retired Master Sergeant Timothy Neale Smith (a veteran of the U.S. Air Force), and Pennsylvania State Senator Camera Bartolotta.

A Martin's Point spokesperson shared, "As a Department of Defense-sponsored health plan provider for over 40 years, Martin's Point has a long-held and deep commitment to those who serve and have served our country, and to organizations throughout our regions working to ensure those individuals are honored and well cared for. We are thrilled to be able to partner with and contribute to these organizations in support of the incredible work they do."

ABOUT MARTIN'S POINT MILITARY:

Martin's Point Military is a not-for-profit health care organization based in Portland, Maine, providing TRICARE Prime health plans serving military retirees and the families of active-duty military in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Through their extensive community outreach programs, Martin's Point is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve. For more information visit martinspoint.org/explore-military-benefits.

ABOUT HONOR FLIGHT PITTSBURGH

Honor Flight Pittsburgh recognizes our American veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by transporting them via deluxe motor coach to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

ABOUT OPERATION HOMEFRONT

Since 2002, Operation Homefront has been proudly serving America's military families. Our organization provides relief and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties, so they don't become long-term hardships.

ABOUT VETERANS LEADERSHIP PROGRAM OF WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA

Veterans Leadership Program is a Veteran-centric human service organization that provides housing, employment, wellness, and supportive services to Veterans and their family members residing in the Pittsburgh, Altoona, Butler, and Erie Veterans Administration Medical Center catchment areas, a service delivery area comprised of 30 counties throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania. A Joint Commission accredited Behavioral Health Organization as well as a Standards of Excellence bearing member of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations.

For more information, please call 844-VLP-VETS or visit www.VeteransLeadershipProgram.

SOURCE Martin's Point Health Care