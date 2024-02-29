Martin's Potato Rolls Launches "Martin's Mania": A Sweepstakes for Game-Day Foodies

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Potato Rolls and Bread, a renowned name in the world of fresh baked bread and roll products, is thrilled to announce the launch of "Martin's Mania," a bracket-style sweepstakes that promises game-day fans an exciting journey of flavors and fantastic prizes.

"Martin's Mania offers a fun and interactive way for people to engage with Martin's products, combining the love of sports, friendly competition, and good food with the opportunity to win some awesome prizes," says Katie Henry, Sr. Campaign Manager at Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread. "We're excited to introduce people to some great recipes while giving them a chance to compete for terrific prizes!"

Starting March 1, consumers can embark on their game-day adventure by visiting MartinsMania.com, where they can fill out a tournament-style bracket for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

How Martin's Mania Works:

1. Visit MartinsMania.com: Martin's fans can head to MartinsMania.com to participate in the sweepstakes.

2. Complete Your Bracket: Participants can fill out their brackets, making choices between which Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread recipes they think will win in each round.

3. Compete for Prizes: Consumers can enter each round for the chance to win the following prizes:

Round 1 – Martin's NEW Sweet Rolls + a Martin's "It's All About the Bun" T-shirt

4. Grand Prize: The participant who wins the final round will win all the prizes from Round 3 PLUS a $500 gift card for purchasing sports tickets.

"Martin's Mania isn't just a sweepstakes," says Henry. "It's a fun commemoration of things we love to do together with friends and family: food, games, and sports! Whether you're a fan of professional sports, college sports, or playing ball in your own backyard, we all like game-day food, so Martin's Mania has something for everyone!"

Don't miss out on the excitement of Martin's Mania! Visit MartinsMania.com today to fill out your bracket and join in the fun!

For more details, please read the official rules here.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

