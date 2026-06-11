Mary Deutsch of MTD Financial and MTD Wealth Management Featured on "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" in New Educational Special

The Public Television segment investigates the evolution of personal finance, focusing on how structured strategies and specialist collaboration redefine wealth preservation for mature investors.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Success in retirement is often a matter of preparation over chance, yet many individuals lack a clear, written strategy to guide them through their later years. "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" will explore these themes in an upcoming segment featuring MTD Financial and MTD Wealth Management, a firm that focuses on tailored approaches that align your financial holdings with your goals while managing unnecessary risk. Set to film at the studio in Boca Raton, the segment will be broadcast to Public Television stations nationwide. This informational program focuses on solutions that help individuals feel more confident in their financial future, ranging from structuring your wealth to keep more of what you've worked hard to build, to preparing for long-term care needs and legacy planning. By showcasing the importance of being an educated investor, the program highlights how the right strategy can significantly impact the quality of one's life.

MTD Financial

I'm honored to have been selected for this program and hope our message helps investors of all ages and stages better understand their opportunities, gain clarity about their choices, and move forward with greater confidence in their financial future.

— Mary Deutsch, Founder & CEO, MTD Financial, Inc. | MTD Wealth Management

The program provides an informational look at the mechanisms that support long-term wealth stability. Viewers will be introduced to the concept that financial decisions are often emotional, making it critical to work with a professional who is both licensed in the areas you need to deal with, and trusted. The segment highlights how MTD addresses the "analysis paralysis" that often keeps people from taking necessary action by providing a structured guideline for assembling the different pieces of the financial puzzle. This narrative addresses the reality that while no one can know everything about the market, working with a financial professional who understands specific strategies like annuities, IULs and managed portfolios can provide a sense of security.

The segment also touches on the importance of generational lessons and the value of hard work in building financial freedom. Public Television audiences will see how the integration of modern tools can assist in making financial information more accessible and less daunting. By examining the solutions implemented for those approaching retirement, the program demonstrates how the industry is moving away from a one-size-fits-all model toward more personalized, relationship-driven planning. This upcoming segment is intended to act as an educational resource for anyone interested in the future of their family's wealth and the steps required to ensure that their money lasts as long as they do, and thereafter as a legacy. It reinforces the idea that money is a tool used to afford people the freedom to design a life they love and can enjoy.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": The "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" program is a premier educational series developed for Public Television stations. Each segment is crafted to provide a deep dive into the stories of progress and innovation across various sectors, from technology to financial literacy. The show serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and informing audiences through high-quality documentary storytelling. Learn more about the series at allaccessptv.com.

About MTD : MTD Financial and MTD Wealth Management are education-focused financial and wealth management firms that assists individuals in creating sustainable long term financial retirement plans. The firms focus on a "Pathways to Prosperity" model, which incorporates tax efficiency, risk reduction, and income planning to help clients achieve their financial goals. With a commitment to transparent and straightforward communication, MTD serves as a guide for mature investors navigating the complexities of the modern market. Visit mtdfinancial.com for more details.

SOURCE All Access