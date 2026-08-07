Massachusetts Leads Nation in Enabling Access to Medication Management Technology for Providers Across the State with Impruvon

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impruvon, a leader in advancing medication administration and driving system-wide reform across I/DD, behavioral health, statewide and HCBS settings, is proud to announce a major milestone in its partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts: the Impruvon Electronic Medication Administration Record (eMAR) platform has officially achieved full compliance with the Commonwealth's Medication Administration Program (MAP) standards.

This achievement reflects the successful completion of a comprehensive development and validation process led in close collaboration with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services, MAP agency leadership, and MAP providers across the state.

"We are grateful to chart this path to statewide compliance together, with the incredible teams at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) and its constituent agencies. Every profession and industry needs their tools. It's time MAP-Certified Specialists and Residential HCBS Providers get theirs." – Justin Amoyal, CEO and Co-Founder, Impruvon

Constituent agencies include: Department of Public Health (DPH), Department of Mental Health (DMH), Department of Children and Families (DCF), MassAbility (MBY; formerly known as the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission), and Department of Development Services (DDS)

A State-Funded Solution Available at No Cost to MAP Providers

Following a thorough statewide selection process, Massachusetts selected Impruvon as its trusted eMAR partner to deliver a modern, easy-to-use, MAP-compliant medication administration platform.

The Impruvon eMAR+ system is now available to all MAP providers at no cost, funded by the Commonwealth to expand access, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen medication safety in residential and community settings.

Built in Collaboration with Providers

To reach full compliance, the features identified as required under MAP standards were fully developed, quality-assured, and thoroughly vetted by MAP agency leads. This work represents a shared commitment between the State, Impruvon, and frontline providers to ensure the eMAR+ supports safe, compliant medication administration statewide.

Training and Support Included

In addition to software access, the Commonwealth is covering training and support costs to ensure smooth onboarding and long-term success for providers implementing the system, without additional cost to the providers.

"Our goal is not only compliance, but to simplify workflows, reduce medication errors, support staff retention, and ultimately improve outcomes for the individuals MAP providers serve every day." – Brit Keller, Chief Customer Officer, Impruvon

About Impruvon

Impruvon, a trusted partner to providers and government agencies, is a leader in proactive medication management and care coordination built specifically for I/DD, behavioral health, and HCBS settings. By utilizing scalable, high-impact technology—including an integrated suite of eMAR, smart medication storage, and pharmacy integrations—Impruvon prevents medication errors, reduces administrative burden, and improves health outcomes for individuals who cannot advocate for themselves.

Media Contact

Isaiah Pittman

Senior Marketing Manager, Impruvon

Email: [email protected]

Website: impruvon.com

SOURCE Impruvon